EastEnders' Cindy Williams Jr to be "mentioned" amid Michelle Collins return
We could be seeing Cindy Jr one day...
Actress Michelle Collins has confirmed that her on-screen daughter Cindy Williams Jr. will be "mentioned" in upcoming EastEnders episodes.
The BBC One soap is set to reintroduce Collins in her iconic role as Cindy Beale full-time later this month after she made a sensational return from the dead earlier this year.
The fourth child that Cindy Beale gave birth to, Cindy Willaims Jr. grew up believing that her mum died from complications giving birth to her in 1998.
Now we know that Cindy did not die in childbirth and instead escaped into witness protection, later living life as "Rose Knight".
Meanwhile, Cindy Jr. (Mimi Keene) went to go and live with her aunt Gina in Devon, later arriving in Albert Square in 2013 and living with her half-siblings Lucy and Peter and as a ward to their dad, Cindy's first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).
During her time in Walford, Cindy Jr. gave birth to a daughter Beth who later went to life with the child's father TJ Spraggan, while Cindy Jr. eventually departed the show in 2015 to live with her boyfriend Liam Butcher (James Forde) in Berlin, Germany.
Upon Liam's temporary return in 2021, then played by Alfie Duggan, it was revealed that Liam and Cindy Jr. were still a couple and lived in Germany.
Now, when questioned by RadioTimes.com regarding whether we will be seeing or hearing from Cindy Jr. any time soon now we know her mother is alive, Collins remained enigmatic.
"I have mentioned her, obviously, obviously," commented Collins, "but I don’t know, I can’t really tell you too much about her but I know she is alive. That’s about all I know. Who knows?"
So, the show will definitely address at least how Cindy feels about leaving her now oldest surviving daughter, but it remains to be seen if we will see anything of Cindy Jr. again.
Actress Mimi Keene has found acclaim for her role as Ruby in the hit Netflix series Sex Education, but could she put in an appearance in the soap? Or could we see another recast if Cindy Jr does make her way back to Albert Square?
In the meantime, Cindy will have her hands full with her other children as Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is also back in Walford, while she is reunited with daughters Gina (Francesca) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).
Another person who will be of interest is Peter's half-brother, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), as he killed Cindy's firstborn daughter Lucy - which also eventually drove Cindy Jr. to leave Walford.
When asked about Cindy's relationship with Bobby, Collins said: "It’s difficult, that relationship. He did something and he paid for it, but it’s hard for Cindy to understand that. These are the things that we’re addressing and working through, but I have had some great scenes with Clay."
