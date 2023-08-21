The fourth child that Cindy Beale gave birth to, Cindy Willaims Jr. grew up believing that her mum died from complications giving birth to her in 1998.

Now we know that Cindy did not die in childbirth and instead escaped into witness protection, later living life as "Rose Knight".

Meanwhile, Cindy Jr. (Mimi Keene) went to go and live with her aunt Gina in Devon, later arriving in Albert Square in 2013 and living with her half-siblings Lucy and Peter and as a ward to their dad, Cindy's first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

During her time in Walford, Cindy Jr. gave birth to a daughter Beth who later went to life with the child's father TJ Spraggan, while Cindy Jr. eventually departed the show in 2015 to live with her boyfriend Liam Butcher (James Forde) in Berlin, Germany.

Upon Liam's temporary return in 2021, then played by Alfie Duggan, it was revealed that Liam and Cindy Jr. were still a couple and lived in Germany.

Now, when questioned by RadioTimes.com regarding whether we will be seeing or hearing from Cindy Jr. any time soon now we know her mother is alive, Collins remained enigmatic.

Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders next week. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I have mentioned her, obviously, obviously," commented Collins, "but I don’t know, I can’t really tell you too much about her but I know she is alive. That’s about all I know. Who knows?"

So, the show will definitely address at least how Cindy feels about leaving her now oldest surviving daughter, but it remains to be seen if we will see anything of Cindy Jr. again.

Actress Mimi Keene has found acclaim for her role as Ruby in the hit Netflix series Sex Education, but could she put in an appearance in the soap? Or could we see another recast if Cindy Jr does make her way back to Albert Square?

Read More

(L-R): Molly Rainford as Anna Knight, Francesca Henry as Gina Knight, Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock, Colin Salmon as George Knight, Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale, Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton, Thomas Law as Peter Beale, and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the meantime, Cindy will have her hands full with her other children as Peter Beale (Thomas Law) is also back in Walford, while she is reunited with daughters Gina (Francesca) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).

Another person who will be of interest is Peter's half-brother, Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell), as he killed Cindy's firstborn daughter Lucy - which also eventually drove Cindy Jr. to leave Walford.

When asked about Cindy's relationship with Bobby, Collins said: "It’s difficult, that relationship. He did something and he paid for it, but it’s hard for Cindy to understand that. These are the things that we’re addressing and working through, but I have had some great scenes with Clay."

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.