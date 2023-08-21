EastEnders' Michelle Collins on Cindy Beale meeting Lucy’s killer Bobby
"It’s difficult, that relationship"
Actress Michelle Collins has teased Cindy Beale's relationship with Bobby Beale in EastEnders.
The BBC One soap will see the 'resurrected' Cindy make her full-time return to Walford in an epic week beginning on 28th August 2023.
Cindy had been living in witness protection in France, having reconciled with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)
As well as reunions with her daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), Cindy will also come face-to-face with Ian's youngest son Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) - the person who killed her firstborn daughter, Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater).
Bobby killed his half-sister in 2014 and audiences discovered he was responsible for her death in 2015, later being sent to prison in 2016.
Following his release from a detention facility in 2019, Bobby has struggled with his mental health and guilt, while finding his Islamic faith to be a profound comfort.
The situation has become even more complicated since Bobby began to develop romantic feelings for Anna, who unbeknownst to them both he shares a deceased half-sister with.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Michelle Collins has spoken about working with actor Clay Milner Russell, alongside his on-screen brother Thomas Law who has reprised his role as Peter Beale, Lucy's twin brother.
“I can’t tell you too much, but I must say I’m so lucky with my family," revealed Collins. "I’ve got Peter, who’s played by Tom [Law], and Bobby, who is played by Clay [Milner-Russel] and they are just brilliant, I’m so lucky."
However, the spectre of Lucy looks set to cause issues between Cindy and her new stepson.
"It’s difficult, that relationship," she confirmed. "He did something and he paid for it, but it’s hard for Cindy to understand that. These are the things that we’re addressing and working through, but I have had some great scenes with Clay."
Fans will know that both Ian and Peter struggled to forgive Bobby for what he did but both eventually managed to somewhat move past it, but something tells us Cindy won't be so forgiving...
