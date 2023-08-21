Cindy had been living in witness protection in France, having reconciled with her first husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)

As well as reunions with her daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), Cindy will also come face-to-face with Ian's youngest son Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) - the person who killed her firstborn daughter, Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater).

Bobby killed his half-sister in 2014 and audiences discovered he was responsible for her death in 2015, later being sent to prison in 2016.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Following his release from a detention facility in 2019, Bobby has struggled with his mental health and guilt, while finding his Islamic faith to be a profound comfort.

The situation has become even more complicated since Bobby began to develop romantic feelings for Anna, who unbeknownst to them both he shares a deceased half-sister with.

Thomas Law as Peter Beale and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, actress Michelle Collins has spoken about working with actor Clay Milner Russell, alongside his on-screen brother Thomas Law who has reprised his role as Peter Beale, Lucy's twin brother.

“I can’t tell you too much, but I must say I’m so lucky with my family," revealed Collins. "I’ve got Peter, who’s played by Tom [Law], and Bobby, who is played by Clay [Milner-Russel] and they are just brilliant, I’m so lucky."

However, the spectre of Lucy looks set to cause issues between Cindy and her new stepson.

Read More

Molly Rainford as Anna Knight and Clay Milner Russell as Bobby Beale in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"It’s difficult, that relationship," she confirmed. "He did something and he paid for it, but it’s hard for Cindy to understand that. These are the things that we’re addressing and working through, but I have had some great scenes with Clay."

Fans will know that both Ian and Peter struggled to forgive Bobby for what he did but both eventually managed to somewhat move past it, but something tells us Cindy won't be so forgiving...

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.