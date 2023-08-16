EastEnders confirms date and details of Cindy Beale return to Walford
We finally know when Cindy and Ian are back on Albert Square - and what happens next.
Cindy Beale will soon be back in Albert Square and now we know which EastEnders episode will see it happen.
The BBC One soap will see the major week of Cindy's return to Walford begin on Monday 28th August 2023.
The character will appear in the week prior but will still be appearing in scenes set in France alongside her ex-husband and current partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).
Actress Michelle Collins has reprised her role as Cindy Beale after 25 years since the character was killed off-screen in 1998.
However, an extended episode in June confirmed that Cindy was alive and had been living in witness protection as 'Rose Knight', the missing wife of the new character George Knight (Colin Salmon) and the mother of his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford).
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Next week, actor Thomas Law returns full-time on our screens to the role of Cindy's eldest living child Peter Beale, but Cindy does not know the reason for his departure from France to Walford - as Ian and Peter are aware her Knight children are now in Walford.
Yet, by the end of the week, Cindy will plan to retrieve Peter from Walford - but will she find out why he's there?
Now, the BBC has confirmed that Cindy will definitely be back in Albert Square by Monday 28th August, with a description reading: "After 25 years away, Cindy arrives back in the square, the Knights excitedly prepare for Anna’s surprise 21st birthday in the Vic, and there are fireworks as Kathy comes face to face with a ghost from her past."
So, Cindy's return to Walford will coincide with daughter Anna's birthday and this will likely be the day that she has her much-anticipated clash with former mother-in-law and nemesis Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).
However, that's not all, as the BBC has confirmed that Cindy's husband George Knight will learn the truth behind her abandonment of the Knight family nine years earlier.
The description for Tuesday 29th August 2023, reads: "George finally learns the truth, Peter prepares to face the music with Kathy, and Ian has an awkward reunion with former friends and foes."
This also confirms that Ian Beale will be back in Walford that week - and likely on a collision course with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).
Plus, Peter must face his grandmother Kathy after previously taking her money.
Meanwhile, the description Wednesday 30th August 2023 reads: "Cindy and Ian’s arrival sends shockwaves through the square, Gina goes into self-destruct mode, and Bobby fears for his relationship."
So, it is confirmed that Cindy and Ian's return to Walford will be public as the week goes on and Cindy's troubled daughter Gina will struggle with her mother's arrival.
Plus, is Bobby worried about his connection with Anna when she realises that Lucy Beale - who Bobby killed - was her sister as well as his?
Finally, the week will conclude on Thursday 31st August 2023 and the BBC's description reads: "The Knights reel from recent events, Cindy makes a decision, and Alfie puts a roof over an old friend’s head."
So, it seems Alfie will shield his close friend Ian as the Knights face the fallout of Cindy's return - but what will be her next move?
Read more:
- EastEnders 2023 summer preview: 5 spoilers from Chris Clenshaw
- EastEnders' Shona McGarty quits role as Whitney Dean after 15 years
- EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley to be written out of Karen Taylor role
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy and Rocky future after Jo's threats
- EastEnders is nowhere near the axe – it's having a renaissance
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth supports comeback for Kathy’s Hills family
- The WAGs of EastEnders' legend Ian Beale, from Cindy to Jane
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases Cindy’s scenes with love rival Elaine
- Will Jacqueline Jossa return full-time to EastEnders as Lauren Branning?
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins confirms flashbacks and Cindy Beale breakdown
- EastEnders must give tragic heroine Whitney the happy ever after she deserves
- EastEnders legend Angela Wynter explains Yolande Trueman return
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.