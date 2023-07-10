Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press last month, actress Gillian Taylforth confirmed that she had already filmed scenes with Collins and actor Thomas Law, who is reprising his role as Kathy's grandson Peter Beale full-time.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Taylforth revealed at the time: "I’ve not worked with Adam at the moment. Not yet. That's next week I worked with Ad. But I worked with Michelle last week and the beginning of this week and that was great.

"As you can imagine, Kathy and Cindy together. The woman that tried to have her son killed and now she just returned from the dead. It was…there were fireworks, great scenes, you know, well written. And, it was great to do, you know, play those with Michelle. It wasn't easy going. But anyways, a lot of the things we did together, easy for us to do, I should say, but very as you can imagine fireworks were we're going left right and centre in those scenes and they were great to film, they’re going to shoot.‌

"I’ve worked with Tom today, which is great to see Tom Law again. So that was lovely. But yeah, I'm looking forward to doing some things with Adam next week. I have seen him. We've had a lovely little catch-up over lunch. But yeah, it's actually working really good. I'm really looking forward to that next week. Yeah, I am."

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale and Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale in EastEnders in 1993. BBC

‌Of course, despite the strained history between Kathy and Cindy, the pair do have something in common beyond Ian - both of them have been forced to fake their own deaths!‌

Despite this, Taylforth said that she and Collins themselves haven't discussed that shared experience as actors whose characters were killed off-screen before their comebacks.

“We haven’t really had a good conversation about it to be quite honest because we've not had time," she revealed. "Literally, I went on holiday, I was on the holiday, came back on Monday and was doing scenes with her. So it's like...it was an all-day. we had like seven, I had seven, eight scenes all day to do, so I haven’t had a chance.

More like this

"But I mean, it's great because how can Kathy complain because she's done exactly the same thing? So I'm sure that will come out in the scenes that we are going to be doing."

Taylforth did note, however, that Kathy could say: "The only thing was, I didn't try to have my son killed, did I?"

One person who does look set to be there for Kathy in the war against Cindy is the latter's new love rival and Kathy's latest frenemy, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

“There's a bit of a simmer first of all with Elaine, there is a bit but then they start to become good friends and that's what Harriet and I wanted," revealed Taylforth. "I think we sort of said, 'let's do that', that we become like...we're not gonna be the best of pals, but let's do it that we are friendly with each other rather than this, you know...sometimes the trouble is they sometimes try to write them - and I’m not just talking about EastEnders, I’m talking about what everybody’s like - always got women having a go at each other and that's not always the case.

"You know, sometimes you can have a friendship with people, you know, and I think Elaine and I, Kathy and Elaine are sort of relatively age-wise the same. Don't tell Elaine I said that, though because she won't have that. But, yeah, so I think there could be a good friend, a friendship there.

"And I certainly think someone that she could go to with Cindy, you know, their problems with Cindy and I think that she would help, especially when you think of Cindy, George, and Elaine."

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale and Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The actress added the pair could be "sticking up for one another where [Cindy's] concerned."

‌Of course, Kathy is somewhat different to when Cindy last saw her and she has been through a lot. However, Gillian feels the steely core to the character that was there from the original character breakdown back in 1985 is still ever present.‌

"Yeah, I think she's, well, mellowed a bit. She’s mellowed a bit over the years. But what I do love about Kathy was that she's a very strong, strong character and she's not afraid, that she doesn't suffer fools gladly, you know, she doesn't. And she's not afraid to go out and say something. She's not happy with anybody who harms her children or grandchildren. She's right in there, you know, in the thick of it and protecting them. She's very much that mother hen. And she always was like that.

"In fact, Kathy was the only one to stand up to Lou Beale in the beginning, as the only one, she was the only one who could do that of all the women. So I love that about her. I did. And I think she has mellowed a bit over the years. But it's come to me and I know grandchildren, especially, you know, she's, you know, especially Peter, because he's come back now."

Kathy Beale, played by Gillian Taylforth, has come a long way since the show began in 1985. Don Smith/Radio Times/Getty Images

In fact, Taylforth teased that the troubles in Peter and Kathy's relationship will likely be mended quickly due to Kathy's kind heart towards her grandchildren.

Taylforth teased: "I'll let you know that she knows...that he can twist around his little finger. You know, she knows that. She knows he can. So I think she's very much that. Yeah, she stayed she stay true to her character, that she has. I think so. I think she's been a bit silly with men, but…"

In fact, there is one man that Taylforth confirmed that Kathy will never go back there with - her second husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

"Oh no, no, no, that would feel...I think that boat has sailed completely," commented Taylforth.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.