After learning that he has two half-sisters, Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna Knight (Molly Rainford), Peter rushed to Walford, where he caught his first glimpse of the pair.

His half-brother Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) was shocked to see Peter home, and Peter explained his remorse over stealing their gran Kathy's (Gillian Taylforth) money last year.

Bobby was not happy to hear that Peter had spent it all, but Peter insisted that they could work together to get business booming at the chippy so that Kathy wouldn't sell.

Claiming he was heading out to get started, Peter actually had other plans. After spotting his uncle Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) outside, Peter heard about the Knights from an oblivious Bobby, and Peter mentioned that Gina was also his mum's sister's name.

Peter headed back to The Vic, where he bonded with Anna and Gina over Spain, before introducing himself as a Beale. When Ben and husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) arrived, Ben confronted Peter over his theft, while things almost got violent when Peter reminded Ben of his days attacking men - including his own nephew.

Left alone with Gina again, Peter quizzed her on her life, learning about her absent mother. But he was alarmed when Gina revealed that Bobby was smitten with Anna and needed a nudge to ask her out.

Not wanting to complicate the situation, Peter spoke to Bobby, hoping to steer him away from Anna. After Peter admitted he was licking his wounds after a rejection from Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), he pointed out that nothing had happened between Bobby and Anna despite months passing.

But rather than being put off, Bobby was encouraged to finally tell Anna that he wanted to be with her - and an awkward speech led to a kiss between them.

Meanwhile, when Peter told Gina he wanted to chat, she got the wrong idea and reached for his hand. When Peter stepped back from his secret sibling in panic, it led to a smashed glass - which caused a loud commotion.

George (Colin Salmon) then forcibly removed Peter from the pub, leading to Peter smacking his face on the pavement. With Peter merely wanting to talk to his sisters, will he reveal his identity to the Knights?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

