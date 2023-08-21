The week began with Bobby growing alarmed that gran Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) was putting the chippy, their family business, up for sale.

With Kathy still away on honeymoon, Bobby was stressed and therefore had little time to check in on Anna, who confided in Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier). After being given her missing mum's phone number, Anna considered sending mum Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) a message.

She told sister Gina (Francesca Henry), dad George (Colin Salmon) and Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) the news, and they were furious, with George admitting that he'd had the same number for years but 'Rose' had never answered his calls.

Gina was hurt to think that her dad had lied about being able to contact her mum, but George justified his actions as he insisted that the woman didn't want to be found. But when Elaine urged Gina and George to accept that Anna had questions for her mother, the family eventually gave Anna their blessing.

Alone, Anna called the number and left a voicemail declaring who she was, telling her mum that she and Gina were alright and living in Walford at The Vic. "Who are you, Mum?" Anna cried, adding that she missed her.

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale, Michelle Collins as Cindy Beale, and Thomas Law as Peter Beale beside a pool set in France in EastEnders. BBC

With Bobby also deciding to call big brother Peter Beale (Thomas Law), the scene cut to France, where Ian, Cindy and Peter were seen happily having lunch at their villa. With their phones discarded, Anna and Bobby's messages arrived, just waiting for them to respond.

Peter will soon head to Walford, and in a change to schedules, EastEnders continues tomorrow in the second part of a double bill BBC One and will continue at 6am on BBC iPlayer - so you can keep watching to find out what happens next. But will Cindy pick up Anna's message?

