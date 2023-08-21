Instead, the BBC will air a double bill of EastEnders from 7pm on Tuesday (22nd August) before returning with another two episodes from 7pm on Thursday (24th August).

However, fans who prefer their daily fix of new drama needn’t worry: episodes will be released on iPlayer as usual on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 6am.

Michelle Collins as a furious-looking Cindy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Next week on the BBC soap, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) makes a dramatic return to the square after 25 years away.

EastEnders fans will recall that Walford residents believe Cindy is dead after she was supposedly killed off on the soap off-screen back in 1998.

However, the character actually went into witness protection and spent 15 years living as 'Rose Knight' - the partner of George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mother of his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) - before walking away from her new family.

Viewers saw Cindy return in a huge twist back in June, with the character living in France with her ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), who she had reunited with off-screen, as well as their son Peter (Thomas Law).

And now fans have been treated to the first glimpse at how things could unfold following Cindy’s return to the square - and it certainly looks like she’s set for some awkward encounters.

In the first of two new trailers, we hear Cindy’s former mother-in-law and nemesis Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) telling her: "You've got no idea of the grief you've caused, have you?"

In the second trailer, we see Cindy giving Kathy the fright of her life as she walks into Ian's kitchen.

When Kathy spots her she shakes her head, before managing to protest: "You're dead."

