World Athletics Championships 2023 on TV: Channels, dates, times and highlights
Your complete guide to the World Athletics Championships 2023 including full TV details, dates and times for your diary.
The World Athletics Championships 2023 will pit the globe's finest athletes against one another over a packed schedule in Budapest this year.
Hungary will welcome the fastest and strongest to the nation to compete for world titles, stunning records and remarkable milestones.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the box office names on display as she aims to claim her sixth individual 100m title, 14 years after her first at Berlin 2009.
Fred Kerley is another huge profile set to show the world his talents once again. He will be determined to defend his 100m title against hot competition including Team GB star Zharnel Hughes, who broke the British 100m and 200m records earlier in 2023.
These championships are not just about sprinting, however. There's a full track and field program designed to wow the crowds and shine a light on the top contenders in a whole variety of disciplines.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Athletics Championships live on TV in 2023.
When is the World Athletics Championships?
The World Athletics Championships begin on Saturday 19th August 2023 with nine days packed full of action.
The championships run until Sunday 27th August 2023 when athletes pack up and depart Budapest.
World Athletics Championships on TV and live stream
The BBC will broadcast of all the action across its terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.
BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three will all boast some coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.
Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The time difference is more favourable for British audiences than last year's Worlds in Oregon, USA, but online platforms will still offer extensive on-demand replays.
World Athletics Championships TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage and information about repeats.
Saturday 19th August
BBC Two: 9am - 1:30pm
BBC Two: 5:30pm - 9:30pm
Sunday 20th August
BBC Two: 8am - 1:30pm
BBC One: 3pm - 6:30pm
Monday 21st August
BBC Two: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
BBC One: 7:30pm - 9pm
Tuesday 22nd August
BBC Two: 5:15pm - 8pm
BBC One: 8pm - 9pm
Wednesday 23rd August
BBC Two: 8:30am - 1pm
BBC Red Button: 5:45pm - 7pm
BBC One: 7pm - 9pm
Thursday 24th August
BBC Red Button: 5:50am - 9:30am
BBC Two: 5:30pm - 8pm
BBC One: 8pm - 9pm
Friday 25th August
BBC Two: 8:45am - 12:15pm
BBC Two: 5:30pm - 7pm
BBC One: 7pm - 9pm
Saturday 26th August
BBC Two: 5:55am - 12pm
BBC Red Button: 1pm - 3:30pm
BBC One: 6pm - 9:15pm
Sunday 27th August
BBC Two: 5:55am - 8:30am
BBC One: 6:30pm - 9pm
World Athletics Championships highlights
BBC will broadcast a nightly highlights show on BBC Three from Monday 21st August throughout the remainder of the World Athletics Championships.
The biggest developing stories, Team GB achievements, world records and more will be showcased during the highlights show.
Check out BBC's social platforms and the BBC Sport website for more clips and snippets featuring the best of the action.
All UK times. Subject to change.
Monday 21st August
BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm
Tuesday 22nd August
BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm
Wednesday 23rd August
BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm
Thursday 24th August
BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm
Friday 25th August
BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm
Saturday 26th August
BBC Three: 9:15pm - 9:45pm
Sunday 27th August
BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm
What sports are at the World Athletics Championships?
Full list of World Athletics Championships events in 2023:
- Men's and women's 100m
- Men's and women's 4×100m relay
- Women's 100m hurdles
- Men's 110m hurdles
- Men's and women's 200m
- Men's and women's 400m
- Men's and women's 4×400m relay
- Mixed 4×400m relay
- Men's and women's 400m hurdles
- Men's and women's 800m
- Men's and women's 1500m
- Men's and women's 5000m
- Men's and women's 10,000m
- Men's and women's 20km walk
- Men's and women's 35km walk
- Men's decathlon
- Women's heptathlon
- Men's and women's discus throw
- Men's and women's hammer throw
- Men's and women's high jump
- Men's and women's javelin throw
- Men's and women's long jump
- Men's and women's marathon
- Men's and women's pole vault
- Men's and women's shot put
- Men's and women's 3000m steeplechase
- Men's and women's triple jump
