Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the box office names on display as she aims to claim her sixth individual 100m title, 14 years after her first at Berlin 2009.

Fred Kerley is another huge profile set to show the world his talents once again. He will be determined to defend his 100m title against hot competition including Team GB star Zharnel Hughes, who broke the British 100m and 200m records earlier in 2023.

These championships are not just about sprinting, however. There's a full track and field program designed to wow the crowds and shine a light on the top contenders in a whole variety of disciplines.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the World Athletics Championships live on TV in 2023.

When is the World Athletics Championships?

The World Athletics Championships begin on Saturday 19th August 2023 with nine days packed full of action.

The championships run until Sunday 27th August 2023 when athletes pack up and depart Budapest.

World Athletics Championships on TV and live stream

The BBC will broadcast of all the action across its terrestrial TV and online platforms with a wealth of live coverage to soak up.

BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three will all boast some coverage throughout the events, while you should also check out the BBC Red Button for more drama.

Every moment of the action live on TV will also make its way to BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. The time difference is more favourable for British audiences than last year's Worlds in Oregon, USA, but online platforms will still offer extensive on-demand replays.

World Athletics Championships TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

We've broken down all of the TV channel information below, including start times for hours of live coverage and information about repeats.

Saturday 19th August

BBC Two: 9am - 1:30pm

BBC Two: 5:30pm - 9:30pm

Sunday 20th August

BBC Two: 8am - 1:30pm

BBC One: 3pm - 6:30pm

Monday 21st August

BBC Two: 5:30pm - 7:30pm

BBC One: 7:30pm - 9pm

Tuesday 22nd August

BBC Two: 5:15pm - 8pm

BBC One: 8pm - 9pm

Wednesday 23rd August

BBC Two: 8:30am - 1pm

BBC Red Button: 5:45pm - 7pm

BBC One: 7pm - 9pm

Thursday 24th August

BBC Red Button: 5:50am - 9:30am

BBC Two: 5:30pm - 8pm

BBC One: 8pm - 9pm

Friday 25th August

BBC Two: 8:45am - 12:15pm

BBC Two: 5:30pm - 7pm

BBC One: 7pm - 9pm

Saturday 26th August

BBC Two: 5:55am - 12pm

BBC Red Button: 1pm - 3:30pm

BBC One: 6pm - 9:15pm

Sunday 27th August

BBC Two: 5:55am - 8:30am

BBC One: 6:30pm - 9pm

World Athletics Championships highlights

BBC will broadcast a nightly highlights show on BBC Three from Monday 21st August throughout the remainder of the World Athletics Championships.

The biggest developing stories, Team GB achievements, world records and more will be showcased during the highlights show.

Check out BBC's social platforms and the BBC Sport website for more clips and snippets featuring the best of the action.

All UK times. Subject to change.

Monday 21st August

BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm

Tuesday 22nd August

BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm

Wednesday 23rd August

BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm

Thursday 24th August

BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm

Friday 25th August

BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm

Saturday 26th August

BBC Three: 9:15pm - 9:45pm

Sunday 27th August

BBC Three: 9pm - 9:30pm

What sports are at the World Athletics Championships?

Full list of World Athletics Championships events in 2023:

Men's and women's 100m

Men's and women's 4×100m relay

Women's 100m hurdles

Men's 110m hurdles

Men's and women's 200m

Men's and women's 400m

Men's and women's 4×400m relay

Mixed 4×400m relay

Men's and women's 400m hurdles

Men's and women's 800m

Men's and women's 1500m

Men's and women's 5000m

Men's and women's 10,000m

Men's and women's 20km walk

Men's and women's 35km walk

Men's decathlon

Women's heptathlon

Men's and women's discus throw

Men's and women's hammer throw

Men's and women's high jump

Men's and women's javelin throw

Men's and women's long jump

Men's and women's marathon

Men's and women's pole vault

Men's and women's shot put

Men's and women's 3000m steeplechase

Men's and women's triple jump

A world of sport, direct to your inbox Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.