Sifan Hassan takes to the track in the women's 10,000m as she launches an audacious bid for a treble gold haul. She claimed the 1,500m and 10,000m titles in 2019, and two golds plus a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

There's plenty more going on across the track and field all day, so keep up to date with all of the details you need to know.

RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule for today's action at the World Athletics Championships 2023, including TV coverage details and times.

World Athletics Championships schedule today

All UK time. TV coverage marked by bold italics. Subject to change.

DAY 1 – Saturday 19th August

BBC Two: 9am - 1:30pm

BBC Two: 5:30pm - 9:30pm

7:50am - Men's 20km race walk (Final)

9:30am - Men's shot put (Qualification)

9:35am - Women's heptathlon (100m hurdles)

10:05am - Mixed 4x400m relay (Heats)

10:35am - Men's 3000m steeplechase (Heats)

10:45am - Women's heptathlon (High jump)

11:00am - Men's hammer throw (Qualification A)

11:25am - Women's long jump (Qualification)

11:35am - Men's 100m (Preliminary round)

12:15pm - Women's 1500m (Heats)

12:40pm - Men's hammer throw (Qualification B)

5:15pm - Opening ceremony

6:02pm - Men's 1500m - (Heats)

6:05pm - Women's heptathlon (Shot put)

6:10pm - Men's discus throw (Qualification A)

6:35pm - Men's triple jump (Qualification)

6:43pm - Men's 100m (Heats)

7:30pm - Women's heptathlon (200m)

7:35pm - Men's shot put (Final)

7:40pm - Men's discus throw (Qualification B)

7:55pm - Women's 10,000m (Final)

8:47pm - Mixed 4x400m relay (Final)

