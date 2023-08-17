However, a twist revealed that Cindy Beale was alive, had been placed into witness protection and also previously lived a life as 'Rose Knight' - the wife of George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mother of his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) - before abandoning her new family.

The character was later seen living in France with her ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who she had reconciled with off-screen, whilst also living with their eldest son Peter Beale, once again played by actor Thomas Law.

Now, a first look has revealed the moment that Cindy arrives back in Walford after so long away.

It appears Cindy's first interaction will be with The Albert bar manager Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison), but how will she feel to be back?

Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) is seen back in Walford in these images from Monday 28th August 2023. Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The BBC has also confirmed that Cindy will be back on our screens on Thursday 24th August 2023 as, in France, she plans to head to Walford to retrieve her son, Peter, against the wishes of Ian who is keen to keep her away from Albert Square as he secretly knows that her Knight family now live there.

Unbeknownst to Cindy, Peter is also now aware of the presence of the Knights and the reason he has gone to Walford is to meet his new half-sisters.

It seems we could be set for an iconic doof of the moment of her return to the Square on Thursday, ahead of the major week centring around her comeback the following week.

It seems that Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison, left) will be the first person to speak with Cindy in Walford Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The first look comes hot on the heels of further details revealed about the dramatic following week as it becomes public knowledge that Cindy and Ian are both back in Walford, numerous confrontations take place, Cindy is reunited with her daughters and husband George, and will then have to make a big decision about her future. What will she choose?

