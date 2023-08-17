EastEnders spoilers: Cindy Beale return first look for next week
Michelle Collins is back in Walford next week as the iconic Cindy Beale.
Michelle Collins reprises her role as Cindy Beale in EastEnders next week.
The actress made her explosive return to the BBC One soap after 25 years in June 2023 after her character was killed off-screen back in 1998.
However, a twist revealed that Cindy Beale was alive, had been placed into witness protection and also previously lived a life as 'Rose Knight' - the wife of George Knight (Colin Salmon) and mother of his daughters Gina (Francesca Henry) and Anna (Molly Rainford) - before abandoning her new family.
The character was later seen living in France with her ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) who she had reconciled with off-screen, whilst also living with their eldest son Peter Beale, once again played by actor Thomas Law.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Now, a first look has revealed the moment that Cindy arrives back in Walford after so long away.
It appears Cindy's first interaction will be with The Albert bar manager Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison), but how will she feel to be back?
The BBC has also confirmed that Cindy will be back on our screens on Thursday 24th August 2023 as, in France, she plans to head to Walford to retrieve her son, Peter, against the wishes of Ian who is keen to keep her away from Albert Square as he secretly knows that her Knight family now live there.
Unbeknownst to Cindy, Peter is also now aware of the presence of the Knights and the reason he has gone to Walford is to meet his new half-sisters.
It seems we could be set for an iconic doof of the moment of her return to the Square on Thursday, ahead of the major week centring around her comeback the following week.
The first look comes hot on the heels of further details revealed about the dramatic following week as it becomes public knowledge that Cindy and Ian are both back in Walford, numerous confrontations take place, Cindy is reunited with her daughters and husband George, and will then have to make a big decision about her future. What will she choose?
Read more:
- EastEnders 2023 summer preview: 5 spoilers from Chris Clenshaw
- EastEnders' Shona McGarty quits role as Whitney Dean after 15 years
- EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley to be written out of Karen Taylor role
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy and Rocky future after Jo's threats
- EastEnders is nowhere near the axe – it's having a renaissance
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth supports comeback for Kathy’s Hills family
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw reveals impact of Cindy return on Knights
- EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt hypes up Ian reunions with Phil and Sharon
- EastEnders spoilers as Gillian Taylforth teases Kathy scenes with Cindy and Peter
- The WAGs of EastEnders' legend Ian Beale, from Cindy to Jane
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw promises “big” Christmas for the Beales
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases Cindy’s scenes with love rival Elaine
- Will Jacqueline Jossa return full-time to EastEnders as Lauren Branning?
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins confirms flashbacks and Cindy Beale breakdown
- EastEnders must give tragic heroine Whitney the happy ever after she deserves
- EastEnders legend Angela Wynter explains Yolande Trueman return
EastEnders airs two double bills next week on Tuesday 22nd August and Thursday 24th August on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.