As Stace shouted for Theo to get out, Theo spat insults as he listed her relationship history and claimed he was "the best thing that's ever happened" to Stacey.

Thankfully, while Jean (Gillian Wright) looked after Lily in the living room, Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) arrived, and Martin threw Theo out of the house.

Intent on focusing on Lily, Stacey powered through her trauma to head back to Lily's side in stunning scenes from star Turner.

With the ambulance still minutes away, it was up to Stacey to deliver Lily's baby, while offering the youngster words of encouragement.

As the little girl arrived, everyone was in tears, and Stacey wept tears of joy as she declared: "Lily, I can't believe you made a baby - you can't even make toast!"

Mother and baby were taken to hospital, where Lily was in shock after her labour. She seemed to be more uncertain than ever about her new role as a mum, while the baby's father, Ricky Mitchell Jr (Frankie Day), met his daughter.

Naming the infant Charli Branning Slater (after singer Charli XCX, rather than the late Charlie Slater), Ricky told dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) that he was changing his surname to Branning too.

But the happiness of both families was put on hold when Eve updated police detective Jack on Theo, and Jack insisted that Stacey must report her stalker. Stacey agreed, but confided in Martin that, for now, Lily was her priority. Will Theo return?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

