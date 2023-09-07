Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) assured Stace that Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) was on hand to issue Theo with a violent warning, while Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) was devastated that he had brought his former teacher Theo into their lives.

But Stacey opted to concentrate on daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) and newborn granddaughter Charli, refusing to let Theo ruin this joyful family time.

Unfortunately, Lily was still in the dark about Theo, and when she got in touch with him so he would buy the baby gifts, Theo turned up at the hospital.

Lacey Turner as Stacey and Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders. BBC

Once there, Theo lied to Lily that he had fallen out with Stacey because she was going too far with her secret camera work.

Stacey soon found her daughter, and threatened Theo with Jack as a witness. Jack then issued a warning of his own to the vile character, and Stace was forced to tell Lily the truth.

But with social services due to approve Lily and Charli's homecoming, Stacey urged Lily not to tell the team about Theo, otherwise they wouldn't be allowed back to the house.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the meeting, Lily looked troubled, but as Stacey told the social workers that she knew the Slaters could pull together and make things work for Charli, Lily backed her up and asked to go home.

Later, Martin Fowler (James Bye) thanked Jack for sending Theo on his way, and Jack was confident that his nearby presence would keep Theo at bay.

Things were looking brighter as baby Charli was welcomed into the family, and four generations came together as Stacey, Lily and proud great-nan Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) sat in contentment with their new addition.

But little did they know that Theo was lurking outside, and viewers soon saw him making a call to rent the flat next door to Stacey.

"I hear the neighbours are lovely," he added creepily. How will Stacey react when she discovers Theo's latest act?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday, and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.