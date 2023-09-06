Detective and fellow grandparent Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) urged Stacey to report Theo, as it wasn't safe to take Lily and baby Charli home.

So Stace tore herself away from a traumatised Lily, who was having nightmares reliving her labour.

After spotting Theo wandering around Albert Square, Stacey headed to the police station, where she was forced to admit that Theo was a SecretCam client.

William Ellis as stalker Theo Hawthorne in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Although she couldn't provide proof that Theo had driven a previous victim to suicide, Theo was taken in for questioning, much to oblivious Freddie Slater's (Bobby Brazier) confusion.

Back at the hospital, Lily's aunt, Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), helped a terrified Lily pick up her daughter for the first time.

It was an emotional, moving moment as Whit, who was still grieving the loss of her own baby girl, Peach, pushed through her complex feelings to show support to her niece.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, Theo lied to the police that he and Stacey were in a relationship, and even claimed that he was the victim as she had threatened him with a knife.

Theo used Stacey's mental health diagnosis against her, and offered his phone to be checked.

When the detective visited Stacey at the hospital, he explained that Theo painted a very different picture, and that there was no evidence of threatening messages on his phone.

As it dawned on Stacey that Theo was not going to be punished for his crime, how will she cope with knowing that her tormenter is still at large?

EastEnders has released a new trailer, with Stacey as the central character amid the big Christmas whodunnit. Could she be pushed to take drastic action against Theo?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One from Monday to Thursday, and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.