"I keep saying the sexy ones," he joked, continuing, "By that I mean the hips and the shoulders."

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a video posted to his Instagram story, he revealed the training was "like speed dating" as he began learning a routine.

In the clip, he said: "Yesterday it was like speed dating - speed dancing, I'm gonna call it. We learnt a routine and stuff, met all the pros and the cast, everyone's lovely.

"The dancers are just the fittest people you've ever met in your life. It's crazy, they're just so sexy and fierce and powerful.

"So, yeah, danced with everyone, met all the cast, there's some really funny, great people who I get along with straight away. Blessed, man. Learnt a routine, as I've said."

Brazier will be dancing alongside an array of celebrities including the likes of Zara McDermott, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Les Dennis.

He joined EastEnders last year as Freddie Slater and is currently on a break from the soap as he is set to appear on Strictly later this month.

During the National Television Awards, Brazier took home the award for Rising Star.

The 20-year-old is currently dealing with a tough storyline around finding Freddie Slater's father, which resulted in him removing rapist father Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) from his life.

