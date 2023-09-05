Sarah Lancashire emerged as the big winner, taking home the Drama Performance award for Happy Valley, which also picked up Returning Drama, as well as a Special Recognition award presented by Sir Ian McKellen.

EastEnders also had a great night, winning the prestigious Serial Drama accolade, with stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier also honoured.

Elsewhere, Ant & Dec kept up their incredible run of wins in the TV Presenter category, and there was an emotional winner in the Factual line-up, as the late Paul O'Grady's series For the Love of Dogs picked up the award.

This year's awards were once again hosted by Joel Dommett and took place at The O2 London, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV1 from 8pm.

Read on for a full list of all the winners.

National Television Awards 2023 winners

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders [WINNER]

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing [WINNER]

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday [WINNER]

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop [WINNER]

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon [WINNER]

Special Recognition

Sarah Lancashire

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now [WINNER]

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders) [WINNER]

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Factual

Clarkson's Farm

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs [WINNER]

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec [WINNER]

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club [WINNER]

The Chase Celebrity Special

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley) [WINNER]

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders) [WINNER]

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show [WINNER]

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors [WINNER]

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley [WINNER]

Stranger Things

Vera

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox [WINNER]

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

The National TV Awards will air on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September.

