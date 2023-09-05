National Television Awards 2023 winners revealed – full list
Sarah Lancashire, Ant & Dec and EastEnders were among the big winners this year.
This year's National Television Awards are all wrapped up after taking place tonight (5th September), with a raft of talent taking home awards for some of the best TV to grace our screens this past 12 months.
There were some big series vying for accolades, from BBC drama juggernauts to ITV entertainment favourites, and this year's Drama Performance, Reality Competition, Returning Drama and TV Presenter categories were all especially jam-packed.
Sarah Lancashire emerged as the big winner, taking home the Drama Performance award for Happy Valley, which also picked up Returning Drama, as well as a Special Recognition award presented by Sir Ian McKellen.
EastEnders also had a great night, winning the prestigious Serial Drama accolade, with stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier also honoured.
Elsewhere, Ant & Dec kept up their incredible run of wins in the TV Presenter category, and there was an emotional winner in the Factual line-up, as the late Paul O'Grady's series For the Love of Dogs picked up the award.
This year's awards were once again hosted by Joel Dommett and took place at The O2 London, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV1 from 8pm.
Read on for a full list of all the winners.
National Television Awards 2023 winners
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders [WINNER]
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing [WINNER]
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
New Drama
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday [WINNER]
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop [WINNER]
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon [WINNER]
Special Recognition
Sarah Lancashire
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now [WINNER]
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders) [WINNER]
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)
Factual
Clarkson's Farm
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs [WINNER]
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec [WINNER]
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club [WINNER]
The Chase Celebrity Special
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley) [WINNER]
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders) [WINNER]
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show [WINNER]
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors [WINNER]
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley [WINNER]
Stranger Things
Vera
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox [WINNER]
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
