This year's National Television Awards are all wrapped up after taking place tonight (5th September), with a raft of talent taking home awards for some of the best TV to grace our screens this past 12 months.

Advertisement

There were some big series vying for accolades, from BBC drama juggernauts to ITV entertainment favourites, and this year's Drama Performance, Reality Competition, Returning Drama and TV Presenter categories were all especially jam-packed.

Sarah Lancashire emerged as the big winner, taking home the Drama Performance award for Happy Valley, which also picked up Returning Drama, as well as a Special Recognition award presented by Sir Ian McKellen.

EastEnders also had a great night, winning the prestigious Serial Drama accolade, with stars Danielle Harold and Bobby Brazier also honoured.

Elsewhere, Ant & Dec kept up their incredible run of wins in the TV Presenter category, and there was an emotional winner in the Factual line-up, as the late Paul O'Grady's series For the Love of Dogs picked up the award.

Read more:

This year's awards were once again hosted by Joel Dommett and took place at The O2 London, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV1 from 8pm.

Read on for a full list of all the winners.

National Television Awards 2023 winners

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders [WINNER]
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing [WINNER]
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee

New Drama

Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday [WINNER]

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop [WINNER]
This Morning

Comedy

Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon [WINNER]

Special Recognition

Sarah Lancashire

Strictly Come Dancing stars at the National Television Awards 2023
Strictly Come Dancing stars at the National Television Awards 2023 with the Talent Show award. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now [WINNER]
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders) [WINNER]
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Factual

Clarkson's Farm
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs [WINNER]
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec [WINNER]
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club [WINNER]
The Chase Celebrity Special

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly with their National Television Award 2023.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, winners of the TV Presenter award at the National Television Awards 2023. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley) [WINNER]

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders) [WINNER]
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show [WINNER]

Aaron Evans, Wilfred Webster, Meryl Williams and Hannah Byczkowski of The Traitors
Aaron Evans, Wilfred Webster, Meryl Williams and Hannah Byczkowski accept the Reality Competition award on behalf of The Traitors at the National Television Awards 2023. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Reality Competition

Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors [WINNER]

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife
Happy Valley [WINNER]
Stranger Things
Vera

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox [WINNER]
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer

The National TV Awards will air on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement