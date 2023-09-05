Dommett recently caught up with RadioTimes.com exclusively about this year's awards, and when asked who he was particularly rooting for in the presenting category, he was torn, saying: "It’s like my children, in the future. You can’t have any favourites, they’re all incredible."

However, Dommett did add that he is "really, really excited for Claudia [Winkleman] because The Traitors was so good, it was so unexpected and really great".

"I love how theatrical it felt and it felt really different for her and she felt so perfect for that role," he added. "I love that she’s nominated, it’s really cool."

Joel Dommett for The National Television Awards 2023. ITV

Winkleman is nominated this year alongside Ant & Dec for their work on various series, Alison Hammond for her turn on This Morning, Martin Lewis for The Martin Lewis Money Show and Bradley Walsh for The Chase.

In the past, Ant & Dec have taken home the presenter award a whopping 21 times, with Dommett noting that this means even being nominated alongside them is an "amazing thing" for the other contenders.

He said: "Ant & Dec are obviously there and they’re absolutely amazing – I feel like I’ve learnt everything from them, so long may their streak continue.

"That’s what’s wonderful about the Best Presenter category, because just being nominated feels like a really good nod.

"Because Ant & Dec have won it for so many years, just getting in on those top four or five is just an amazing thing to be thought about for."

As well as hosting The Masked Singer, Dommett will soon be seen hosting the brand new UK edition of extreme reality series Survivor for the BBC.

The National TV Awards will air on ITV1 on Tuesday 5th September at 8pm. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

