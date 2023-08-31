The Real Full Monty 2023 cast confirmed with celebrity line-up
The Real Full Monty is back with all new celebrities including Gemma Collins and Ashley Cain
The Real Full Monty will be back on our screens this Christmas as a group of celebrities get put through their paces to raise awareness for life-saving cancer checks.
10 famous faces will be baring all on stage for a "sparkling, stripping spectacular". The "festive dance extravaganza" will see the celebs strip off to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas and the importance of early self-checks.
Once again the show will be hosted by presenting duo Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan. The hosts will be there to offer support to the stars who will be overcoming their own personal fears and insecurities as they reveal their reasons for taking part in The Real Full Monty 2023.
From reality TV legends to famous sports personalities, here are all the celebrities taking part in this year's The Real Full Monty on ITV:
- Gemma Collins
- Julia Bradbury
- Sherrie Hewson
- Vanessa Bauer
- Victoria Ekanoye
- Paul Burrell
- Ashley Cain
- Ben Cohen
- Nick Collier, aka Ella Vaduz
- Pete Wicks
The Real Full Monty 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
