Once again the show will be hosted by presenting duo Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan. The hosts will be there to offer support to the stars who will be overcoming their own personal fears and insecurities as they reveal their reasons for taking part in The Real Full Monty 2023.

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast confirmed with celebrity line-up

From reality TV legends to famous sports personalities, here are all the celebrities taking part in this year's The Real Full Monty on ITV:

Gemma Collins

Julia Bradbury

Sherrie Hewson

Vanessa Bauer

Victoria Ekanoye

Paul Burrell

Ashley Cain

Ben Cohen

Nick Collier, aka Ella Vaduz

Pete Wicks

The Real Full Monty 2023 will air on ITV1 and ITVX this Christmas. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

