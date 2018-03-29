Celebrities from Alexander Armstrong to Ainsley Harriott bared all last night in a bid to raise awareness about cancer – and viewers were moved by their honesty and bravery.

Advertisement

With the support of charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman, this talented bunch of male performers put on a show with a great routine while also encouraging men to get checked out for prostate cancer.

James "Arg" Argent managed to get his kit off despite body confidence issues – an achievement that clearly meant a lot.

One of the most emotional moments came when John Partridge opened up about his battle with testicular cancer, something he had never discussed publicly before. He spoke about the shame he had felt and the liberation of finally talking about his struggle.

It was an evening of fun - but the message really hit home.

More like this
Advertisement

Next up? It's the women's turn!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement