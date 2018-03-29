Viewer praise "brave" male celebrities in The Real Full Monty – but now it's the women's turn
The Real Full Monty had a powerful message for all the men out there
Celebrities from Alexander Armstrong to Ainsley Harriott bared all last night in a bid to raise awareness about cancer – and viewers were moved by their honesty and bravery.
With the support of charities Movember, Prostate Cancer UK, Cancer Research and Everyman, this talented bunch of male performers put on a show with a great routine while also encouraging men to get checked out for prostate cancer.
- Who are the women baring all for The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night?
- Meet the male celebrities stripping off for The Real Full Monty Live 2018
James "Arg" Argent managed to get his kit off despite body confidence issues – an achievement that clearly meant a lot.
One of the most emotional moments came when John Partridge opened up about his battle with testicular cancer, something he had never discussed publicly before. He spoke about the shame he had felt and the liberation of finally talking about his struggle.
It was an evening of fun - but the message really hit home.
More like this
Next up? It's the women's turn!