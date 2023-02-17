Survivor confirms Joel Dommett as host of brand new UK series

Filmed in the Dominican Republic, the show will desert 20 castaways at a remote point, where they will form rival societies as they play “the ultimate strategic and social game”.

Comedian Joel Dommett will host the brand new UK edition of extreme reality series Survivor, it has been announced.

Deprived of all home comforts, the contestants will have to find food, build shelter and compete against each other in challenges granting much-needed rewards or immunity from elimination.

The latter will come in very handy during meetings of the so-called Tribal Council, where each society has to choose to banish one of their own, which continues until only the Sole Survivor is left.

That individual goes home with a life-changing £100,000, so the stakes are very high indeed. If you think you have what it takes, you can apply now on the BBC website.

Dommett said: “I’m the new host of the UK‘s Survivor! I can’t believe it! A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this. It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country.

“Let the tribal councils begin!”

Survivor has a long history on television, with the original US edition due to air its 44th season this year, while numerous international versions have also been produced.

ITV was first to attempt Survivor UK back in 2001, but the series lasted only two seasons before getting the axe, with some commenting at the time that it fizzled due to a lack of support from the broadcaster.

Given the enormous success of the US edition a second try certainly seems valid, especially as the pre-recorded style recalls BBC One’s recent mega-hit The Traitors, while also differentiating Survivor from ITV’s live broadcast I’m a Celebrity.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment for the BBC, said: “Having Joel on board is brilliant! With his natural comedic charm we are thrilled that he is going to be on hand guiding, encouraging and challenging our contestants as they all try to be the sole survivor!”

Survivor UK is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the future. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

