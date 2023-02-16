Picture Slam will see teams of two tasked with identifying a board full of images against a ticking clock, with each picture correctly named adding to their cash prize fund.

Comedian Alan Carr is to host a brand new game show for BBC One, just as news breaks that his popular ITV series is to be "rested" this year.

Successfully clearing an entire board results in the titular "picture slam", which equates to a juicy bonus to their running total - but there's no guarantee of taking any money home.

Of the three teams competing in each episode, only those who make it to the final round will have a chance to take home their banked cash – or perhaps even the jackpot of £10,000.

The synopsis reads: "This is the fast paced game that asks do you know your Eiffel Tower from your Blackpool Tower? Your Victoria Beckham from your Victoria Sponge and your Buckingham Palace from your Crystal Palace?"

If Picture Slam sounds like your kind of game, you can apply now on the BBC website.

Carr said: “Who doesn’t love a good quiz? When I found out the BBC wanted little old me to present Picture Slam I jumped at the chance! I don’t know if I would be any good at the quiz, but luckily I don’t have to play it!”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment for the BBC, added: “Picture Slam is a fast-paced Saturday night playalong quiz that requires contestants to be fast thinking and fast acting which results in loads of laugh out loud moments, making the quick-witted Alan Carr our perfect ringmaster!”

Fans will be thrilled to see the comedian take on another exciting entertainment format as ITV hit Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow is to be "rested" this year, with the broadcaster airing the Rugby World Cup in its place.

RadioTimes.com understands there is a possibility the show could return in 2024 or later, although nothing is confirmed at this stage.

Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow was a hit with genre fans, who enjoyed its modern spin on classic titles such as Bullseye and Name That Tune, which have been gone from our screens for decades.

Picture Slam is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

