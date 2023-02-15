According to The Sun , both Catchpoint and I Can See Your Voice , which McGuinness hosts, have been cancelled. The latter of the two is a mystery music game show based on the South Korean series of the same name, and only launched on the BBC in 2021.

Paddy McGuinness has reportedly seen half of his BBC shows axed, in surprising news about his slate of Saturday night TV programmes.

The second and final season of I Can See Your Voice aired between October and December 2022, and included Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond and Jimmy Carr as judges.

The series, based on a South Korean format, originally launched in April 2021. BBC One game show Catchpoint, meanwhile, first aired in 2019 and aired four seasons, the most recent being broadcast last year.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment on the news.

The report comes after the announcement that filming for Top Gear's new season has been paused, with no definitive air date for new episodes currently set. This is due to Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff being involved in a crash while filming for the show in December.

RadioTimes.com understands that Top Gear filming has been paused while the investigation into Freddie’s accident is ongoing.

Once the investigation has concluded, a decision is set to be taken on when to restart production, although the logistical arrangements around the show mean this won't happen immediately. This means there is currently no definitive air date for the new season.

