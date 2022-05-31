While the last few seasons restricted the three hosts to the UK due to the pandemic, they'll be flying across the pond for the first episode of 2022 and trekking across the Everglades in search of motorsport fun.

The 32nd season of long-running motor show Top Gear kicks off this weekend, with Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris dusting off their passports and finally going international.

The BBC confirmed Top Gear's official return date last week and earlier in the month, the broadcaster released a fun trailer which saw McGuinness, Flintoff and Harris interrogated by a customs officer after their exciting yet hard-to-explain trip around the world.

Read on for everything you need to know about Top Gear 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Top Gear 2022 airdate

Season 32 of Top Gear begins on Sunday 5th June at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The 2022 run will continue to air every Sunday at 8pm from this evening onwards, which each episode being an hour in length.

What will happen on Top Gear 2022?

Paddy McGuinness in the new Top Gear BBC

International travel is back for season 32 of Top Gear, with Flintoff, Harris and McGuinness travelling to Florida for the first episode back.

The engine enthusiasts will be driving an RV across the US state's swampy Everglades in the hopes of discovering "weird and wonderful local motorsports".

As for the rest of the season, episode 2 will see Flintoff transform a Sinclair C5 into a bobsleigh in Norway, while the rest of the team "sample some classic TV cop cars before going head-to-head in an all-action police chase".

Top Gear 2022 presenters

The upcoming season of Top Gear will see Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness return to host the show.

Automotive journalist Chris Harris joined the show in 2016, while comedian Paddy McGuinness and former cricketer Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff were added to the presenting line-up in 2019 after Rory Reid, Matt LeBlanc and Eddie Jordan left the show.

Top Gear 2022 trailer

Advertisement

BBC One released a trailer for Top Gear's upcoming season earlier this month, in which the three presenters are put through their paces by a customs officer.