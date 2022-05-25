Top Gear confirms start date for new season

The beloved show's 32nd season will begin airing on 5th June , and reunite presenters Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Top Gear is back this summer, following a couple of reduced seasons due to COVID-19.

All previous seasons have been added to BBC iPlayer ahead of the new run, in case you want to catch up with what the trio were up to last autumn before we see them again next month.

The upcoming season looks truly cinematic, with the presenters heading off to the US for a rather raunchy adventure.

As the first-look trailer hints, Flintoff, McGuinness and Harris will have the chance to drive some iconic cop cars from TV shows of yore, including Starsky and Hutch’s Ford Gran Torino and Morse’s Mark 2. The trio will also look to the future – and take some of this year's most anticipated cars out for a test drive, including the Maserati MC20 and the Lotus Emira.

Viewers will also be able to hear the V12 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ howling on track and discover how the Ford Puma WRC does in snow.

And it wouldn't be Top Gear without a bizarre take on transportation. This time around, Flintoff will transform a Sinclair C5 into a bobsleigh as a tribute to the late Sir Clive Sinclair. Bring it on.

Top Gear begins on Sunday 5th June at 8pm on BBC One. All previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

