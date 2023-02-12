Incoming contestant Kain Reed, a 21-year-old energy consultant, has said that "no couples are safe" when he makes his Casa Amor debut.

With Love Island hitting the midway point of the 2023 winter season, it's officially time for Casa Amor – and one particular newbie is planning on grafting hard.

The Gateshead singleton will be putting the current relationships to the test in a bid to find love and secure a spot in the main villa.

"I'm going in there to turn heads!" he said. "I love a challenge in every aspect, whether it's over a girl or sport. I'm a competitive guy and I want to win!"

Kain added: "They need to know that I'm on my way in and no couples are safe! I'm about to step on boys' toes and turn girls' heads."

Brace yourselves.

Read More

Before entering the villa, the 21-year-old said that he has his eye on Samie Elishi and Lana Jenkins – so Ron Hall better watch out!

"If I had my choice it would be Samie," he said. "As soon as I start talking to her I think there's a good chance it could happen. I also like Lana. She's obviously coupled up, but in Casa Amor the other boys aren't there so we'll have to see what happens, won't we?"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kain is just one of 12 contestants who'll be entering the Casa Amor villa – the show's ultimate test that can either make or break the existing couples.

After Friday night's episode, Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga weren't on the best of terms following his fall-out with Ron over dirty dishes, while Ron promised Lana that his head will no longer be turning for any new bombshells – but with Lana away, with Ron play?

There are currently six existing couples in the Love Island villa. Shaq and Tanya have hit 27 days, while Casey O'Gorman and Claudia Fogarty are the newest pairing.

Love Island airs on ITV. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.