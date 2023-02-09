During an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com , Zara, who was dumped from the island in episode 17, shared her thoughts over the seemingly sweet relationship and whether it appears too good to be true.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The former islander batted away any rumours, insisting that the pair are "real". She said: "Jessie and Will were definitely very close in the villa, I think some people's opinions on Jessie may be unfair.

"What one person might find attractive in someone, someone else might find something else attractive. I think some people might find that Will is a bit of a showman and maybe too much. But I think Jessie sees him as quirky and charismatic."

She added: "So I genuinely do think that they are real."

Will and Jessie on winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

It all seems to be quiet on the drama front when it comes to the couple, who have enjoyed a date together and are going from strength to strength, even after Jessie's fellow Australian islander Aaron left in a shock departure from the villa.

In an episode earlier this week, the pair also went to the hideaway for the first time with Will admitting that he could "definitely see myself falling in love with you". Jessie then answered: "I could see myself falling in love with you too."

Read more:

This isn't the first time that former islander Zara has cleared up speculation about the islanders that remain in the villa. Also speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she admitted that she's "disappointed" in Lana Jenkins after she went back to Ron Hall.

She said: "I am quite disappointed in Lana that she's gone back to Ron. I was really proud of her when she picked Casey. I thought, 'Yes, she's remembered her worth, she's gone with her head and her heart and she can at least try things with Casey.'

"But I think within a day, she's just gone straight back to Ron. She's allowed Ron to get into her head and I feel really bad for Casey. I think he had a lot to give and he really was focused on her and I do think she's made the wrong decision, but we'll have to see."

More like this

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Thursday 9th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.