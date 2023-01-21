The show returned on Monday 16th January, with the Love Island 2023 line-up entering the villa and beginning their quest to find love.

With Love Island now in full swing, the ITV2 dating show has said goodbye to its first contestant.

But it proved to be a short road for contestant David Salako from Essex after the Islanders took part in their second re-coupling of the series so far last night (Friday 20th January).

The re-coupling left David - who had joined the show late as a bombshell - single after Tanya decided to stick to her original couple with Shaq Muhammad and Lana Jenkins picked Will Young in the final pairing.

With tension continuing to rise in the Love Island villa, read on for everything you need to know about who has departed from the show.

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped season 9 contestants

David Salako - DUMPED in episode 5

Love Island contestant David Salako.

David, a money adviser from Essex, had promised to bring “nothing but good fun, vibes” to the villa, but unfortunately was dumped in the show’s first elimination before he really got the chance...

Talking after his exit, David admitted he thought that Tanya, who he'd been trying to impress, would have picked him over Shaq.

He said: "Me and Tanya did have a good bond. We just found it easy to have a conversation with each other. But maybe that’s all it was between us, just good conversation."

He also had advice for the remaining Islanders, adding: "I feel like people need to be a bit more confident with how they feel. People are scared of hurting other people’s feelings, which is obviously OK. No-one wants to hurt anyone’s feelings. But you’ve just got to be a bit selfish in there."

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm.

