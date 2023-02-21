After Tanya declared her love for Shaq last night, the pair are sitting together as she says: “I’m so sorry it took someone else coming in for me to fully realise that I can’t lose you.”

Tonight's episode of Love Island will see the Shaq Muhammad , Tanya Manhenga and Martin Akinola love triangle implode in the most dramatic of ways. After last night 's surprise midnight meeting between Shaq and Tanya, there's set to be a showdown between Tanya and Martin.

Meanwhile, Martin catches up with Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda to discuss how he’s feeling in light of Tanya’s admission, admitting: “I look like an idiot in front of everyone.”

As Martin heads over to Tanya and Shaq, he says: “Tanya, can we have a chat? Shaq, you know I have no problems with you, it’s all good.”

But with Martin having just seen Tanya and Shaq patch things up – and share a kiss right in front of him – the pair head over to the fire pit for an honest conversation. Martin tells Tanya: “When I was speaking to you, you never told me you were a liar. You’re not sincere, you made me look like I was dumb, you’re a liar.”

Tanya asks: “Is that what you had to get off your chest?” But is that the end of the conversation or is there more to be said between the pair?

Olivia, Maxwell and Martin sit and chat around the fire pit on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

In the first look clip of tonight's episode, it's clear that fireworks (of all kinds) are set to explode as Tanya doesn't take Martin's statement of her being a "liar" lightly. As they walk away from their conversation, Tanya calls out to him: "You've said your piece but let me tell you something. One thing you're not going to do is call me a liar."

She then adds: "You're not going to call me a liar because you're bitter. Don't ever do that."

As the next day gets underway, a text reveals the islanders have to play the game Knowing Me, Knowing You, which will show how well the couples know one another. Will Tanya and Martin be able to put their differences aside for the sake of the game? Or are things about to reach a whole new level of awkward?

The islanders during the Knowing Me, Knowing You challenge on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

As Shaq is the only single islander, he plays host of tonight's game and has to ask the question: “Which islander does your partner think is least genuine in the villa?”

Two boys' names get mentioned the most, but which boys do the girls think is least genuine and do their partners agree?

Elsewhere, Kai Fagan justifies his choice when he picks Claudia Fogarty as the “least trustworthy”, but Jessie Wynter also notices that only one boy backs her and Will Young as the most compatible couple.

The girls are also asked: “Which islander of the opposite sex would your boy couple up with if he wasn’t with you?” Claudia guesses Casey O'Gorman would pick Samie Elishi, but Casey’s answer doesn’t match, which leaves Claudia confused by his feelings. Will this be another game that will just lead to disaster for the couples?

Tune in tonight to find out how it all unfolds, and check out a teaser clip below:

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

