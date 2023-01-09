It's only the second time that the hit ITV dating show has decamped from its usual Mallorca location, after the winter edition of Love Island kicked off in January 2020 - and this time around, the show will have a brand new presenter, as Maya Jama takes over hosting duties from Laura Whitmore.

A new season of Love Island is finally upon us, with a brand new group of singletons jetting off to South Africa in the hope of finding their perfect match.

The first contestant to be announced is Tanya Manhenga, a biomedical science student and influencer who hails from Liverpool.

Asked to share a little known fact about her ahead of her Love Island debut, Tanya opened up about her experience with the skin condition vitiligo, where pale patches develop on the skin.

"I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it," she said. "It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe."

Here's everything you need to know about Tanya before she struts into the villa.

Tanya Manhenga – key facts

Age: 22

Job: Biomedical science student and influencer

Instagram: @talkswithtt_

Why did Tanya want to take part in Love Island?

Love Island's Tanya Manhenga. ITV

Tanya is "looking for a boyfriend", and reckons that "being in a villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want".

Is Tanya on Instagram?

Yes indeed - and you can follow her over on @talkswithtt_, where Tanya has 15,000 followers, a number that's sure to shoot up once the show kicks off.

The influencer has already worked with fashion brands like Boohoo and Ego footwear, and two weeks ago, she dropped a major hint about her Love Island adventure, sharing a photo of herself posing by a Christmas tree with the caption "calm before the storm".

Don't expect to see any new posts from Tanya for a while, though. For the first time in the show's history, Love Island contestants will not be allowed to have active social media profiles during this season as part of updated duty of care protocols.

Previously, islanders have tended to hand over control of their accounts to a family member or close friend during their stint in the villa, but now their accounts will remain dormant for the duration.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Tanya looking for in a partner?

Love Island contestant Tanya Manhenga. ITV

Tanya hasn't yet revealed too much about her type on paper - but she has made it pretty clear what she's not looking for from her potential love interests, listing her turn-offs ahead of her villa debut.

The Love Island hopeful says that she immediately gets the 'ick' if men "don't wear socks in the house", adding: "Why are your feet flapping all around the house?" Will she be enforcing her socks rule in the South African heat, though?

More like this

It's also bad news for men who "have huge feet", and anyone wishing to woo her should always make sure that their baths are filled with bubbles, as "guys in the bathtub with no bubbles [are] such an ick, no". You've got to admire the specificity...

Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX from January 16th at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.