Tom Clare and Samie Elishi both spot her sneaking out of the bedroom to find her initial partner downstairs, although it's unclear exactly what has sparked the surprising move.

Tonight's Love Island sees Tanya Manhenga leave Martin Akinola alone in bed to pay Shaq Muhammad a late-night visit, an advance look at the episode has revealed.

Last week, Shaq had told Tanya's new boy Martin that there were "no hard feelings" between them, but it now seems there's some unfinished business in this love triangle.

Shaq is woken by Tanya for a late night chat in Love Island. ITV

Earlier in the evening, the islanders receive a text announcing that the Hideaway Retreat is open for business, with the group deciding amongst themselves which couple to send first – the verdict is both swift and unanimous.

One of the girls predicts: “I think the L bomb might be dropped.” Then, the boy chosen to leave the villa for the evening admits: “I’m almost nervous because I’ve not had this one-on-one time with her.”

The identity of the couple remains a secret for now.

Things are less rosey between Kai Fagan and Olivia Hawkins, who clash following the most recent recoupling speeches.

Kai and Olivia have a difficult chat on Love Island. ITV

Olivia begins: “I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings. Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from.”

Kai replies: “I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam.”

Olivia continues: “But that’s not the point I’m getting at. You’ve said these things and I was really hurt at the fire pit when you called me fake. That’s not the person I thought I knew, they’re very strong things to say. I do expect an apology for those comments.”

More like this

Kai hits back: “I’m not apologising for anything… That’s how I felt at the time.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next morning, Martin makes Tanya breakfast – unaware of her secret late night meet-up with Shaq – and she tells him that she has "a lot to think about".

Meanwhile, Kai and Sanam head off on their first date, which sees them do a spot of kayaking and exchange some romantic words.

Kai says: “Since you’ve come in here you’ve completely changed my perspective. It’s just effortless, with you I’m just really happy. I hope it continues because you’re the full package.”

Read more:

Sanam responds: "I literally love our chats so much, we have so much to talk about."

Later, DJ Jax Jones plays an exclusive set for the villa, which includes a guest appearance from collaborator Calum Scott, but the night ends on a surprising note as one of the islanders makes a big announcement.

Tune in tonight to find out what gets said. Check out a teaser clip below:

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons are available to watch on BritBox now - you can sign up for a 7-day free BritBox trial here.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.