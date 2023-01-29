Samie Elishi – a 22-year-old senior estate agent coordinator from London – will be entering the villa towards the end of tonight's episode, after the boys receive a text that causes lots of excitement.

There's been no shortage of talking points in the ongoing winter season of Love Island so far – and things are only going to get more dramatic tonight as a new bombshell joins the 2023 islanders .

That text reads: "Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob” – and it doesn't take the girls long to clock that means a new girl is joining them.

But how much will Samie's arrival shake things up in the villa? And will she be able to turn any boys' heads?

Here's everything you need to know about Samie as she arrives in the Love Island villa.

Samie Elishi – key facts

Samie Love Island Instagram

Age: 22

Job: Senior estate agent coordinator

From: London

Instagram: @samieelishi

Why did Samie want to take part in Love Island?

Speaking before she arrived at the villa, Samie explained that she wanted to take part in the series because "all my single friends are starting to settle down."

She added: "Whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!"

Is Samie on Instagram?

Yes, she is. You can follow her at @samieelishi where she currently has 4,500 followers – though we're sure that number will be a lot higher by the time she leaves the villa.

Of course, as with the other contestants on this year's series, we won't be expecting any updates on social media from Samie while she's taking part in the reality show – as islanders are not allowed to have active social media profiles during this season as part of the updated duty of care protocols.

In the past, contestants would leave their accounts in the control of a family member or close friend during their stay, but that is no longer the case.

What is Samie looking for in a partner?

Samie hasn't given much away regarding what kind of man she's looking for in the villa – but she has backed herself to do well.

"I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!" she said.

Meanwhile speaking about what she'll bring to the villa, she singled out honesty as her best qualitt.

"I’m a really honest person and I have no filter," she explained. "I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!"

