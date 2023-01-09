Laura Whitmore will no longer be in charge of hosting duties, with these instead falling to Maya Jama , who will soon be welcoming the new singletons to the South African villa.

Looking to transport yourself away from the British winter weather? Then Love Island has you covered, with a brand-new winter season which is set to start airing this January.

Amongst the first contestants to enter the villa for this season will be Shaq Muhammad, an airport security officer who has been described as the "talk of the terminal". But what else do we know about him so far?

Here is everything you need to know about Shaq Muhammad ahead of the start of winter Love Island 2023.

Shaq Muhammad - key facts

Age: 24

Job: Airport security officer

Instagram: @shaq24s_

Why did Shaq Muhammad want to take part in Love Island?

Shaq has explained that the reason he is entering the Love Island villa is that he hasn't "had the best luck with previous relationships", adding: "So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life?"

He continued: "Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa."

Is Shaq Muhammad on Instagram?

He is! You can find Shaq on Instagram, where he currently has over 1,800 followers, at @shaq24s_.

What is Shaq Muhammad looking for in a partner?

Shaq hasn't yet said what he's looking for in a partner, but he did admit that his family and friends would say he's quick to fall in love.

He explained: "I’m the type of person that wears my heart on my sleeve. If I find someone I click with, I fall very hard, very fast. Sometimes that can be a bad thing. I’m a very emotional person. It can be a blessing and a curse."

He also revealed a particular love for a surprising romantic film - 2010's Dear John starring Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried.

Shaq said: "Every time I watch Dear John I cry. That’s my favourite film. Any time I’m with someone and they say, ‘Let’s watch a romantic film’, I’m like, ‘How about Dear John, how does that sound?’"

