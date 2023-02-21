Didn't get to tune in last night? Well, don't fret. RadioTimes.com has got you covered with all the drama from the night before in our latest recap video, from Ron and Lana spending a night alone together, to Tanya sneaking off in the middle of the night to give Shaq a kiss.

Love Island continued last night (Monday 20th February) with one lucky couple heading to the Hideaway, while a former couple attempted to talk things out and one girl had some unfinished business with her ex.

Don't forget to check out our brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

Here's everything that happened on Love Island last night.

Yesterday's episode kicked off with the Hideaway opening for a second time. As usual the Love Island 2023 cast had to choose who to send there for a night, and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall were the lucky couple.

As they headed to the Hideaway, Olivia Hawkins decided to pull her ex Kai Fagan for a chat to talk about the results of Casa Amor.

During the infamous twist, Olivia decided to couple up with Maxwell Samuda, and Kai recoupled with Sanam Harrinanan, however Olivia wasn't happy with his comments when she returned to the main villa.

"I wanted to pull you for a chat because when I went to Casa things were good, things were really good and I just want to know what made you have these feelings. Thinking I’m not genuine, that I’m fake, I just want to know where that’s come from," she said.

“I feel like you’re happy with Max, I’m happy with Sanam," he replied.

Kai and Olivia talk on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

But Olivia wasn't happy as she pressed him further on his comments and demanded an apology.

“I’m not apologising for anything… that’s how I felt at the time," Kai said, before wishing Olivia well in her relationship with Maxwell.

As the islanders settled into bed, Tanya Manhenga wasn't quite ready to go to sleep and decided to pay Shaq Muhammad a visit downstairs.

She tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention before sneaking in a cheeky kiss and returning to her bed with Martin Akinola.

The next day, Martin treated Tanya to breakfast and the pair chatted about their couple. Tanya admitted that she's feeling better but said she had a lot to think about. Later that day, they decided to call things off.

Meanwhile, Shaq gushed to the boys about his and Tanya's secret kiss the night before.

Sanam and Kai on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

As the islanders chilled by the pool, Kai received a text telling him to get ready for his and Sanam's first date. The duo headed off kayaking and it went swimmingly well.

“Since you’ve come in here you’ve completely changed my perspective. It’s just effortless, with you I’m just really happy. I hope it continues because you’re the full package," Kai gushed.

“I literally love our chats so much, we have so much to talk about," Sanam replied.

That evening, the islanders were treated to a party with a special guest. Jax Jones and Calum Scott later entered the villa to perform their single Whistle.

Following the performance, Tanya took to the stage to share a special message. She admitted that she was sorry for how she'd treated Shaq and revealed that her and Martin had called things off.

As she apologised to Shaq, she let slip that they'd shared a kiss the night before, and judging by the look on Martin's face, that's not exactly what he wanted to hear. And in a preview from Tuesday's episode, it looks like all hell could be about to break loose in the villa...

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

