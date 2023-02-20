From Will Young and Tanya Manhenga surprising everyone with their turning heads, to Cynthia revealing the truth about Casey O'Gorman 's Casa antics, it's been an eventful few days in the South African villa – and with just a few weeks left, we're hoping Movie Night will return to stoke up the firepit flames.

After Love Island 's 2023 winter season delivered its most dramatic episode to date, there's a lot to catch-up on after the islanders made the most of their Casa Amor mini-break.

Back to unpack the islanders' drama-filled suitcases is RadioTimes.com's Love Island Lowdown – and this week, Entertainment and Factual writer Lauren Morris is joined by Associate Editor Helen Daly to spill all the latest gossip, news and predictions.

Jessie and Will on the terrace. ©ITV Plc

Kicking off as always with Can I Pull You for a Catch Up, Helen and Lauren discuss the biggest moments from the last week, from Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan's tense exchange during the Casa Amor recoupling to the heart-breaking moment Jessie Wynter learnt about Will's betrayal.

The pair then move on to deliver the Factor 50 Forecast, predicting what's to come from the upcoming sixth week – and if the producers decide to bring back Movie Night, you'll want to get your popcorn at the ready.

Could Shaq Muhammad be persuaded to take back Tanya after she brought Martin Akinola into the villa? Has Samie Elishi truly forgiven Tom Clare for underplaying his connection with Lydia? You'll have to watch the full video to find out the RadioTimes.com experts' thoughts.

With the competition now entering its sixth week, the 2023 winter final can't be far away – although, there's likely to be a few eliminations before that day comes as there are currently 15 contestants living in the villa.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday 13th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

