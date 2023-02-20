The infamous twist returned for season 9 and saw a lot of re-couplings and one guy left all alone.

The drama is sky high on Love Island following the results of Casa Amor .

Of course, there was the usual grovelling as Tom Clare and Will Young worked overtime to win back their girls.

While Tom recited poetry for Samie Elishi, Will gathered the rest of the Love Island 2023 cast and got each person to reveal a reason why he loves her, before dropping those three little words.

With the show now heading into its sixth week, you're probably wondering when the winning couple will be announced, and when season 9 will come to an end.

So, when does Love Island 2023 finish? Here's everything you need to know.

When does Love Island 2023 finish?

ITV is yet to confirm an exact end date for season 9 of Love Island, but based on previous years we can make some educated guesses on when the final is likely to take place.

As the show lasts for about eight weeks, it's expected that Love Island will come to an end on Monday 13th March.

This will take us exactly eight weeks from the first episode, which aired on Monday 16th January.

Providing the season will run as usual, it's likely we'll be finding out who this year's winners are next month.

How long is the Love Island final?

The final usually kicks off at 9pm and may last longer than a usual 60-minute episode, with the show's host Maya Jama taking viewers through the islanders' last day in the villa as well as speaking to the finalists live from South Africa.

At the end of the episode, this year's winning couple will be announced and awarded £50,000.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

