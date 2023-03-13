Maya Jama will return to our screens as the ITV2 series gives its four remaining couples a fitting send-off and the public gets to vote for their favourite pairing one last time.

After nine weeks of grafting, firepit flirting, tears on the terrace and contentious recouplings, Love Island airs its season 9 finale tonight and crowns its 2023 winter winners.

Yesterday's episode (Sunday 12th March) saw the islanders' families descend on the villa and unsurprisingly, Shaq Muhammad's relatives weren't too happy with Tanya Manhenga's Casa Amor antics.

Episode 56 began with the islanders waking up to a new day in the villa after Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan, Will Young and Jessie Wynter, and Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall were voted by their fellow couples as the least compatible pairings.

After discussing the concept of gravity with Ron, Lana was surprised with a visit from her mum Rachel and her friend Rebecca, while Ron's dad Rodney and his friend Harry arrived in the villa.

While Ron's visitors were surprised by the reality star having a girlfriend, Ron told them that he won't be moving up to Manchester to be with Lana. I guess it'll be a long distance relationship, then!

Next up was Tanya Manhenga's mum Polite and her aunt Cynthia, who arrived alongside Shaq's sister Tahira and his friend Levi – but the latter two had a few choice words to say to her brother.

"I think she done you a bit dirty at some point, which was obviously hard to watch for everyone back home," Levi said, while Tahira added: "You seem happy now but some things have happened and some situations I wasn't happy with at all."

Tahira wasn't afraid to say that she wasn't happy with the way that Tanya treated Shaq but admitted that she's a protective sister, meanwhile Tanya's mum and aunt added that they were "shocked" when she decided to bring Martin Akinola back from Casa Amor. As the two families said their goodbyes, Tahira told Tanya that they need to have "a proper conversation" at some point – oh to be a fly on the wall for that one!

It wasn't long before Samie Elishi and Tom Clare's relatives turned up at the villa, with Samie's mum Wendy and sister Courtney coming to visit alongside Tom's mum Maxine and his sister Laura.

Both families were very complimentary about their child's new beau and even Samie's mum could forgive Tom's singing skills, with Wendy saying that she'll be taking them all to karaoke.

Last to stop by the villa were Kai and Sanam's families, with Kai's mum Jill and stepdad Kenneth arriving with Sanam's mum Gayatri and friend Imaan, as well as Will and Jessie's relatives: Will's dad Andrew and brother Tom, and Jessie's mum Alice and sister Rachel.

When Samie asked her mum what she thinks her dad would have thought of Kai, Sanam's friend Imaan replied that he would have loved Kai, setting the whole family off crying.

Meanwhile, Jessie was shocked by her mum and sister travelling all the way from Australia, with Alice and Rachel saying that they both love Will. Perhaps it's time for Will to set up a farm Down Under with his new girlfriend!

After an incredibly wholesome day in the South African villa, the islanders gathered around the firepit to hear the results of the latest public vote. After viewers were given the chance to save one of the vulnerable couples, Will and Jessie were announced as the pairing who received the fewest votes.

While we said goodbye to Jessie and Will, we now have our winter 2023 finalists! But who will be crowned the season 9 champions in tonight's final? Phones at the ready — it's nearly time to have your say.

