Tonight (Tuesday 21st February), Martin Akinola will confront Tanya Manhenga after she admitted to kissing Shaq Muhammad the night before.

In Tuesday's episode, Martin brands Tanya "a liar" as he erupts over her reunion with Shaq.

Martin joined the show as part of the Casa Amor 2023 cast, and was later brought back to the main villa by Tanya. Prior to this, Tanya had been coupled up with Shaq, so naturally there was some unfinished business between them.

And on Monday night's episode, Tanya declared her love for Shaq while revealing they'd shared a kiss despite being coupled up with Martin.

With Martin and Tanya now over, what will this mean for Martin's Love Island journey?

Read on for everything you need to know about Martin Akinola, including who his Love Island pals are and why he decided to sign up for the show.

Martin Akinola - Key facts

Age: 27

From: Dublin

Job: Senior software engineer

Is Martin on Instagram?

He is!

Martin can be followed @mart1n.jr where he shares lots of fashionable snaps.

Why did Martin want to take part in Love Island?

Martin Akinola on winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Martin joined the show as part of the Casa Amor cast, saying: "I'm excited to go in, cause some confusion, some little problems. It's a 50/50 chance - win or lose - but I'm a winner."

On the type of islander he hopes to be, he added: "I'm going to show what I'm like on the outside; I like to have fun and do my thing. If I like someone, I'm just going to say. And then if I like someone else, I'm just going to go for that. I'm going to explore my options and just be myself."

Does Martin know Dami Hope?

He does. The two are actually really good friends and before entering the villa Dami gave Martin some advice.

"He said, 'Do your thing, be yourself and everyone else will get to know you, and get to see why we're friends,'" Martin revealed.

"He was saying, 'You tell the boys on a night out, this is how to talk to a girl. Now go and show them how it's done.' I was like, I can do that!"

