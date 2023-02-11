The annual event sees the girls head off to a brand new villa where they spend three days with six new boys, while six new girls get to know the remaining men back at basecamp.

With the 2023 winter season of Love Island hitting the half-way mark, it's officially time for the return of Casa Amor – the ultimate challenge that tests even the strongest couples in the reality show villa.

After several days, the girls then return to the main villa, either by themselves or with a new boy in tow and over the years, we've seen some incredibly dramatic reunions – from Michael Griffith's betrayal of 2019 winner Amber Gill to last year's Andrew-Tasha showdown.

Casa Amor couldn't have come at a better time for the islanders, with Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga currently on the rocks. Ron Hall has insisted that he's now committed to Lana Jenkins, but could the newbies turn his head?

Here's everything you need to know about the new Casa Amor cast members ahead of Sunday night.

Kain Reed

Age: 21

From: Gateshead, Newcastle

Job: Energy Consultant

Kain says that he's excited "to see how strong the relationships actually are" between the current islanders, and plans to "turn heads" in Casa Amor.

"They need to know that I'm on my way in and no couples are safe! I'm about to step on boys' toes and turn girls' heads," he adds.

Layla Al-Momani

Age: 28

From: Kingston, South West London

Job: Brand Managing Director

Kayla considers herself to be "a standout Islander" who is "overly confident" and "not to be walked over".

As for who she's set her sights on, Lana better watch out – she likes the look of Ron. "He’s cheeky and he's like a lad. I really fancy Will, too. My type is Louis Theroux and he just gives that vibe. I also fancy Shaq, but he seems to be unavailable!"

Ryan Weekley

Age: 22

From: Nottingham

Job: Steel Erector

Ryan plans on "grafting straight away" as soon as he arrives in Casa Amor, revealing that he plans on bringing "good energy".

"I like to play it cool. I'll let a girl know if I'm interested but I'd never put pressure on anything. I do like eye contact. Tom's been doing it a fair bit in there and the girls seem to like it," he added.

Sammy James

Age: 27

From: Leicester, lives in Dubai

Job: Beauty Buyer

Sammy has her eye on Casey heading into Casa Amor, revealing that the bombshell is her "number one" at the moment: "His blue eyes remind me of the ocean and I love the ocean; it makes me feel calm and connected. That's the way he's probably going to make me feel. I also like the fact that he looks a little bit like Bradley Cooper, who is definitely my celebrity crush! And then Tom - for the eye contact!"

She considers herself to be a "morning girl", adding: "I'm in the ‘5am club’. I like to go windsurfing and I’m very adventurous. I'm a big manifester, I've manifested everything that's come into my life."

Frankie Davey

Age: 22

From: Ipswich

Job: Pro Boxer

Frankie describes himself as "a laid back guy with girls", however he's planning on cracking on as soon as he steps into Casa Amor. "I'll be speaking to all of the girls as soon as I can! I'm fun - so I want to bring that to the conversations I have."

He added that there are two girls that have caught his eye, but he's not giving anything away just yet. "One would be a more difficult one to pursue," he added.

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo

Age: 25

From: North London

Job: Dental Receptionist and Baker

Cynthia considers herself to be a "girls' girl", but "only to the girls that are my girls."

As for what she looks for in a parter, the 25-year-old says she wants someone "who knows what they want". "I already know what I want in my life; I want to be happy, be able to have someone to do life with and have a family," she said.

Maxwell Samuda

Age: 23

From: London

Job: Finance Student and Restaurant Host

Maxwell says that he isn't afraid to go after what he wants: "I'll definitely speak my mind."

For Maxwell, kindness and honesty are most important and he's looking to couple up with Samie: "She keeps it real and she seems like she’s not afraid to speak her mind."

Sanam Harrinanan

Age: 24

From: Bedford

Job: Social Worker

Sanam is looking for some fun in Casa Amor, revealing she's a "very flirtatious, bantery person".

"I've been told I'm a bit of a tease," she said. "If there's a guy I really have my heart set on, I'm very competitive."

Bayley Mummery

Age: 25

From: Surrey

Job: Operations Manager

Bayley says that she's a "family oriented" person who isn't afraid to talk about his feelings. "I'm also in there for myself, so I’m going to have to put myself first when it comes to the girls. If I tread on a few toes, so be it."

As for who he wants to get to know, Bayley is interested in Samie, who's his "type to a T". "If you asked my mum or dad my type they would literally describe her," he said.

Lydia Karakyriakou

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Job: Retail Customer Assistant

Lydia reveals that she's ready to bring "a lot of chat and a lot of flirtiness" to the villa and that back home, she's known as the 'friend therapist'.

"I'll definitely give a lot of advice to my fellow Islanders," she added. "I'm looking for someone to bounce off and someone who is able to support and care for me. Humour is a big thing too, so I'm looking for someone who's not too serious and can have a laugh."

Martin Akinola

Age: 27

From: Dublin

Job: Senior Software Engineer

Martin reveals he has multiple options heading into the Casa Amor villa and wants the boys to know: "Hold tight to your girls."

Friends with last year's Dami Hope, Martin says that his advice was: "'Do your thing, be yourself and everyone else will get to know you and get to see why we're friends.' He was saying, 'You tell the boys on a night out, 'This is how to talk to a girl', now go and show them how it's done.' I was like, I can do that!"

Lynda Flix

Age: 22

From: Salford, Manchester

Job: Healthcare Assistant and Singer

Lynda describes herself as "fun, energetic, confident and not afraid to speak [her] mind" and that she plans on bringing "lots of eye contact and affection" to Casa Amor.

"The most important thing is humour, he needs to be funny and be able to make me laugh. I also need someone that's very energetic and exciting, he can’t be boring. If he’s boring, 'Bye!'" she added.

Love Island continues airs on ITV2. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

