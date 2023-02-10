As the show heads into week 5 next week, we're getting closer and closer to when it usually happens, with the boys and girls being separated for a few days as one group heads over to the Casa Amor villa and six new boys and six new girls arrive.

With Love Island currently under way, fans of the show can't help but wonder when the show's famous twist, Casa Amor will return.

So, when will Casa Amor take place this year?

Read on for everything we know so far about this year's Casa Amor and when it's likely to take place, and what this could mean for some of the Love Island 2023 cast (ahem - Ron!).

When is Casa Amor 2023?

Love Island girls receive a postcard from Casa Amor ITV

ITV haven't officially confirmed when Casa Amor will be taking place this year, but based on previous years we can make some educated guesses.

Casa Amor usually takes place about halfway through the season, so at about four weeks with seasons now running for eight weeks.

Since Love Island started on Monday 16th January, it's been predicted that Casa Amor will take place on the week of 13th February. As a lot of the drama usually kicks off on Sundays, so the twist could be as early as Sunday 12th February – which is just a few days away.

On Thursday 9th February, viewers were asked to vote for the most compatible couple. It's thought that these results will be revealed on Friday night, with the Love Island spoiler revealing a shock dumping.

It's very common for the show to dump islanders or split up couples before the twist takes place, which makes us think Casa Amor won't be too far away.

Previously, the twist has made an appearance at various points between episode 20 and 30.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Casa Amor?

Liam and Lillie ITV

Casa Amor is Love Island's twist which sees the original islanders split up for a few days as the boys are introduced to six new girls and the girls meet six new boys.

During this time, they will get to know their new islanders and at the end of the twist, they will get to decide if they want to couple up with a new bombshell or stick with their original partner.

However, they won't know if their partner has chosen to do the same until everyone is back in the main villa.

The twist is known for causing a lot of drama, and is likely to ruffle feathers this year.

With Ron and Lana just recently rekindling their romance, will he be able to stay true to her when six new girls arrive? And what about Tom Clare, who has got to know a lot of girls in the villa before choosing to couple with Samie Elishi? And then there's Olivia Hawkins and Kai Fagan, who are now in a couple despite Kai not stepping forward for her at the first coupling, and choosing to be with Tanyel Revan instead?

More like this

A lot could happen when Casa Amor returns, and we're so here for it!

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.