So far this season, we've seen six islanders dramatically dumped from the show, while 10 bombshells have made their slow-motion strut into the South African villa and over the last week, we've seen shock splits and surprising sparks as we approach week 4 of the competition.

We may be approaching the halfway point of Love Island 's 2023 winter season but the villa firepit is only just hotting up as new couples are formed, heads are turned and tears are shed over the show's various love triangles.

With a lot to dissect – from Lana Jenkins picking Casey O'Gorman but swaying back towards Ron Hall, to Kai and Olivia getting together – RadioTimes.com's Lauren Morris and Grace Henry are back to pick it apart in episode 3 of The Love Island Lowdown.

Kai and Olivia kissing. ITV

In the episode's first segment, Can I Pull You for a Catch-Up?, Grace and Lauren discuss the biggest talking points from the last week, including the recent dumping of Aaron Waters, Spencer Wilks and (most shockingly) Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.

Lana choosing Casey in Sunday night's re-coupling is also on the agenda, but with Ron putting up a fight for her, will Lana regret pairing up with the bombshell?

Lauren and Grace then look to the week ahead in Factor 50 Forecast, giving their predictions as to who Tanyel Revan will set her sights on following Kai's connection with Olivia and Spencer's recent exit. Will she still explore Jordan Odofin as an option or will Ellie Spence get in her way?

Make sure to check out this week's Love Island Lowdown for the latest gossip, predictions and news around the ITV2 show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Tuesday 7th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.