From David Salako 's short-lived stint in the villa to the arrival of Australian stars Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters , the ITV2 show is constantly throwing fresh faces into the mix – and last night saw two more make their Love Island debut.

We're only on Week 2 of Love Island 's 2023 season and yet we've already seen so many bombshells come and go over the last 10 days.

Following Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani's departure from the show (after which the 21-year-old spoke out about the recent video of him that emerged this week), the islanders were surprised with a re-coupling and an entrance from new bombshells Ellie Spence and Spencer Wilks.

We're more familiar with Ellie after the public got to choose either Ellie or Tom Clare to be the 2023 season's first bombshell two weeks ago, however we haven't been introduced to Spencer yet – so who is the e-commerce business owner?

Read on for everything you need to know about Spencer as he adjusts to villa life.

Spencer Wilks – key facts

Age: 24

Job: E-Commerce Business Owner

Instagram: @spennywilks

From: Bournemouth

Bournemouth-based business owner Spencer Wilks is hoping to bring lots of cuddles to the Love Island villa, describing himself as "very loving".

"I like doing stuff for other people. I’m excited all the time really. I do say the wrong things as I have no filter. If I think it, I’ll say it straight away," he said. "Sometimes it’s great, sometimes it’s not. Sometimes it stirs things up a bit which I find funny."

His family and friends would describe him as "loud, outgoing and chatty" and when it comes to romantic relationships, he can fall in love "pretty quickly".

"I get head over heels pretty quick if I find someone [and] I think, ‘Wow, you’re ticking my boxes.’"

If there's villa karaoke at some point, the islanders better watch out – Spencer says he's a "full Belieber" (a huge fan of Justin Bieber). Hopefully there'll be One Less Lonely Girl with Spencer's arrival on the show.

Why did Spencer want to take part in Love Island?

Spencer Wilks on winter Love Island 2023. ©ITV Plc

The 24-year-old signed up for Love Island to take himself out of his comfort zone with a "great experience".

"Maybe I’ll find someone that I could be with forever and to share that experience with someone I think is quite unique," he said. "This is the only time I’ve been single, so it’s now or never really."

As for why he's still single, Spencer said that he just hasn't found the one yet. "I'm quite picky and very particular with the person I want to be with in a relationship, so I’m still just waiting."

Is Spencer on Instagram?

If you were hoping to do an internet stalk of Spencer, then you're in luck – he is on the gram at @spennywilks.

The business owner currently boasts 5,000 followers, although that total is likely to go up thanks to his appearance on Love Island.

His photos are mostly holiday and festival snaps, including a lot of pool shots – so he'll fit right in over in the South African villa.

What is Spencer looking for in a partner?

While Spencer hasn't revealed what he looks for in a partner, he has revealed his turn offs. "I don’t like picking one thing that would put me off someone. But I would say, being fake, I really don’t like that and it gets under my skin. When a girl’s b****y, that for me is just not a vibe."

More like this

Meanwhile, his dream dinner party guests are Brian Cox the scientist as he's "super smart", as well as Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Hart.

Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX tonight at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.