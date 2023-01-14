It's only the second run of the winter edition of Love Island, after it initially premiered the concept back in January 2020. As well as a brand new villa, viewers also have new presenter Maya Jama to welcome into the mix as she takes over from previous host Laura Whitmore .

With a new season of Love Island just around the corner, all eyes will be on the new islanders as they jet off to South Africa in hopes of finding love.

Like any good series of the reality dating show, it's kicking off with an exciting twist by giving viewers the choice of picking the first Love Island bombshell to enter the villa. The bombshell with the highest number of votes will be chosen to enter the villa, with the vote having already closed.

One of the prospective two bombshells is Ellie Spence, a business development executive from Norwich. Speaking about what she thinks she'll bring to the villa, Ellie says: "I’ll bring drama, fun and a bit of unpredictability."

In terms of something that not many people know about her, Ellie reveals that once, when she was drunk, she climbed over the gates of a friend's house, fell and almost lost her leg.

"I was in hospital for two weeks but they stitched me back up. It left me with a big scar on my leg but I’m so blasé about it; if I’m in a bikini you can’t not see it."

Here's everything you need to know about Ellie before she struts into the villa.

Ellie Spence – key facts

Age: 25

Job: Business development executive at a law firm

Instagram: @elliespennie

Why did Ellie want to take part in Love Island?

Love Island contestant Ellie Spence. ITV

Ellie is "ready to find [her] husband" after being single for three years. She says that "the roster is pretty dry, it’s been dry for the last year," adding: "I don’t know what happened, it’s just not been a great time for me."

Is Ellie on Instagram?

She is and you can follow her over on @elliespennie where she has 2.9k followers, a number that will likely increase if she's one of the first bombshells to enter the villa.

The 25-year-old doesn't have many pictures on her feed but from what we can see, her jet setting and fashionable lifestyle will be a likely hit with viewers and her fellow Love Island contestants.

What is Ellie looking for in a partner?

Love Island contestant Ellie Spence. ITV

Ellie hasn't revealed too much about what she's looking for in her dream partner but she has let people know what some of her big turn-offs are.

"Overconfident guys and men that think they can get any girl when they think they are so fit and a 10/10 when in actual fact they are none of the above. I like confidence but not arrogance," she says.

When pressed on her celebrity crush, she said they are: "Travis Fimmel from The Vikings, he’s the fittest person I’ve ever seen in my whole life. I love his beard. I also like Matthew McConaughey and Bradley Cooper."

Love Island will air on ITV2 and ITVX from January 16th at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

