Voting opened at 8am this morning (Thursday 12th January), with fans currently choosing between business development executive Ellie Spence, 25, from Norwich, and semi-pro footballer Tom Clare, 23, from Barnsley.

Love Island has announced that viewers will decide on the first bombshell to enter the villa in a major shake-up to the show's usual format, as the winter edition returns to ITV2 and ITVX next week.

The poll will close tomorrow, Friday 13th January, at 9pm, and the bombshell with the highest number of votes at that time will be first to enter the villa in this latest season, joining the other members of the Love Island 2023 line-up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In an interview, Spence said that she would bring "drama, fun and a bit of unpredictability" to the villa, describing herself as the "whole package" when pitching why she should be top choice for a coupling.

She continued: "[I'm] super caring and kind but also a little bit of a liability, but in a fun way. You know when you have the mums of the group when you go out? I’m the one swinging on the chandelier refusing to go home. I’m definitely a good time girl."

Meanwhile, Clare described himself as a "good vibe" and promised that he's "not snakey", preferring to resolve issues with people face-to-face than to go behind their back.

He added: "My family know how loyal and genuine I am. I’d just do anything for anyone and I always treat someone how they treat me. I judge people on how they are with me. My friends would think I’m a good laugh, a top guy to be around, probably take all the girls off them."

More like this

Love Island shared a video introducing the two contestants on social media. Watch below:

Also new for this year's Love Island is the presenter, with Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star host Maya Jama taking over for Laura Whitmore, who decided to move on after two years on the series.

Love Island starts on Monday 16th January at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.