Season 9 will officially begin on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January, with Maya Jama making her debut as the show's newest host, following Laura Whitmore's exit .

We're just a week away from the start of Love Island .

As usual, she'll be joined by a group of new islanders who will spend the next two months in the sun as they try to find love.

ITV has now confirmed the line-up of stars for the new season which will be filmed in South Africa.

Read on for everything we know so far about this year's contestants of Winter Love Island 2023 courtesy of RadioTimes.com.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island 2023 cast: Full line-up of contestants for season 9

The line-up revealed so far for Winter Love Island 2023 is the following.

Read more about the contestants below.

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga on Winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Age: 22

From: Liverpool

Job: Biomedical science student and influencer

Instagram: @talkswithtt_

Biomedical student Tanya Manhenga was rumoured to be joining Winter Love Island 2023 prior to when her casting was confirmed.

Speaking about why she is joining Love Island, Tanya revealed: "I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want."

However, one thing to give her the ick is feet, with "guys that don’t wear socks in the house" proving problematic.

Tanya also has vitiligo "which is a skin pigmentation – you may not even notice it. It's on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair."

Kai Fagan

Kai Fagan on Winter Love Island 2023. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Job: Science and PE teacher

Instagram: @kaifagan_

Science and PE teacher Kai Fagan has described himself as "chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy".

On why he is single, Kai said: "I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them."

Kai also revealed: "I’m a Jamaican citizen. Because of that I played rugby 7s for Jamaica. I play semi-professional rugby now for Burnage RFC. I’ve technically got three different degrees and went to three different unis. "

Lana Jenkins

Lana Jenkins on Winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Age: 25

From: Luton

Job: Makeup artist

Instagram: @lanajenkinss

Make-up guru Lana Jenkins is ready to add some glamour to the villa and has worked in TV before.

"In my work as a make-up artist I’ve worked with lots of celebrities," revealed Lana. "Also, when I was 6 years old, I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra."

On her relationship with romance, Lana said: "I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week."

Ron Hall

Ron Hall on Winter Love Island 2023. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

Age: 25

From: Essex

Job: Financial advisor

Instagram: @ronhall__

Essex boy Ron Hall makes history as the first partially-sighted contestant in Love Island history.

"On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye," said Ron. "It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face. I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green.

More like this

"It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter, I must admit."

He described himself as "the most genuine person you’ll meet" and said: "I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person - which you don’t find these days."

Ron hopes to bring "fun and charisma" to the villa.

Anna-May Robey

Anna-May Robey on Winter Love Island 2023. Lifted Entertainment/ITV

Age: 20

From: Swansea

Job: Payroll administrator

Instagram: @annamayrobey

Swansea beauty Anna-May Robey is in the villa for one thing: love.

"I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh," she noted. "I’ve been single for quite a while. My mother is bugging me, she's like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone."

Anna-May describes herself as "energetic", adding: "I’m always running around singing and screaming. My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’

"I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox."

Will Young

Will Young on Winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Age: 23

From: Buckinghamshire

Job: Farmer

Instagram: @farmer_will_

From the farm to the villa, Will Young is hoping to make love evergreen with this season of Love Island.

Speaking on why he is going on Love Island, farmer Will said: "Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife."

Describing a detail about himself, noting: "Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes. A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating!

"It’s a nice way to self-reflect, taking a minute on my day/week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep."

Expect one chill guy!

Tanyel Revan

Tanyel Revan on Winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Age: 26

From: North London

Job: Hairstylist

Instagram: @tanyelrevan

Expect a character with hairstylist Tanyel Revan, who describes herself as bringing "energy, confidence" and being "funny, loud, feisty, charismatic".

On why she is a great choice for the show, the ever-modest Tanyel added: "I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?"

Her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum so let us see if anyone can dance to Pony in the house!

Shaq Muhammad

Shaq Muhammad on Winter Love Island 2023. ITV

Age: 24

From: London

Job: Airport security officer

Instagram: n/a

Dear John movie fan Shaq Muhammad is ready for love after not having much luck in the past.

"I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships," revealed Shaq. "So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully, I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully, she’s in the villa."

However, Shaq is quick to fall in love, noting: "I’m the type of person that wears my heart on my sleeve. If I find someone I click with, I fall very hard, very fast. Sometimes that can be a bad thing. I’m a very emotional person. It can be a blessing and a curse."

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins for Love Island. ITV

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Job: Ring girl and actress

Instagram: @livhawkinss

Olivia Hawkins has had a few brushes with famous faces in her time but now she's set to be a star of Love Island.

"I did a film with Jason Statham and had a nice 10-minute convo about life," revealed Olivia. "I've been a ring girl for KSI, I played a waitress in James Bond with Daniel Craig and I’ve also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson."

When asked what she would bring to the villa, showbiz-veteran Olivia said: "I’ll bring fun, vibes, I’m a very confident, bubbly person... maybe a little bit of drama!"

Olivia has been unlucky in love but added: "I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life."

Haris Namani

Haris Namani for Love Island.

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Job: TV salesman

Instagram: @haris_namanii

TV salesman Haris Namani has been confirmed to be joining Love Island for its 2023 Winter season.

Haris has not been lucky in love and is keen to change that and has said: "I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself."

On what he will bring to the villa, Haris noted: "I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well.

"Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me. I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’"

Will the ladies in the villa feel the same way?

Winter Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.