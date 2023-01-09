The ITV2 dating show will be moving to Cape Town, South Africa for the winter, with new presenter Maya Jama presiding over the recouplings, taking over from previous host Laura Whitmore .

January is about to get a lot hotter: a new season of Love Island will be landing on our screens next week, bringing with it a fresh line-up of singletons looking for romance on primetime television.

Among the islanders aiming to turn heads this time around will be Haris Namani, a 21-year-old TV salesman who hails from Doncaster.

Describing himself as “a unique guy” who is “confident, not awkward, especially with the girls”, Haris is convinced he’ll be a hit in the villa.

“Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me,” he says. “I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’”

Here’s what we know so far about the Love Island hopeful before the new season kicks off.

Haris Namani – key facts

Age: 21

Job: TV salesman

Instagram: @haris_namanii

Why did Haris want to take part in Love Island?

Haris Namani on winter Love Island 2023.

Haris has been unlucky in love so far and reckons a stint in the villa could be the perfect solution. “I’ve never found love,” he admits. "I think this is the show that can help me.

“It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

Is Haris on Instagram?

Head over to @haris_namanii and you’ll find Haris’s Instagram account with just over 2,100 followers so far - although that figure is sure to shoot up once the show gets started.

As well as documenting trips to sunny locations like Marbella and Ibiza, Haris shares photos of his boxing training and images from his fights. Do we have a new Tommy Fury on our hands?

Like all the other Love Island 2023 contestants, he has changed his Instagram bio to read: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

Haris’ social media accounts will go dormant while he appears on the show, as ITV’s new duty of care rules request that contestants pause posting completely, rather than handing over their accounts to friends and family, as islanders have done in previous years.

What is Haris looking for in a partner?

Haris will be hoping to find someone he can introduce to his family when he flies back from South Africa.

“I’ve never taken a girl home, I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother,” he says.

Winter Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

