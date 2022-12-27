The first of the two short clips – both of which were posted on the channel's social media platforms – teases new host Maya Jama while a snippet of the Love Island theme tune plays in the background.

Love Island will be returning to our screens for a Winter edition towards the start of 2023 – and ITV has now debuted some very brief teaser trailers for the new run.

The accompanying caption reads: "New year, new series, new host. Let’s do this, @mayajama!"

It was confirmed that former BBC Radio 1 presenter Jama would be replacing Laura Whitmore as the host of the hit reality series back in October, but this is the first we've seen of her in the new role.

ITV's director of reality programming & acquisitions Paul Mortimer previously described Jama as "cool, charming and charismatic" and said that she would "bring a unique presenting style to the show."

A second short teaser – also scored by the familiar music – showed a spinning pink bucking bronco emblazoned with a glittery silver love heart.

The caption read: "Are you ready to grab love by the horns? You know what's coming when you hear this noise."

While an official start date for the new season has not yet been disclosed, it's expected to kick off at some point in January – and with the teaser trailers having arrived we imagine it won't be long until we have more news to report...

