The pair are no strangers to show, having already appeared on the Australian version.

Love Island 2023 is well underway, and the show is about to introduce two new bombshells to its cast: Aaron Waters and Jessie Wynter .

Aaron arrived on day one of season three and was crowned runner up alongside Jess Velkovski.

The model and content creator reckons he’ll bring something different to the Love Island 2023 line-up, telling ITV: "Besides being an Aussie, I’m different to most because I have a sense of awareness of who I am and what I’m looking for."

He added: "When I’m talking to girls it’s not on a surface level, I can dive deeper to try and build a connection."

Read on for everything you need to know about the contestant ahead of his Love Island 2023 debut.

Aaron Waters - Key Facts

Age: 25

From: Melbourne

Job: Model and Content Creator

Instagram: @aaronmwaters

Is Aaron on Instagram?

Yes, you can follow Aaron on Instagram via @aaronmwaters.

The contestant has just under 80,000 followers at the time of writing, which is likely to climb during his stint on the show.

But of course, Aaron's social media accounts won't actually be active while he’s in the villa thanks to the show’s new duty of care rules, which prohibit posting from contestants' pages while they appear on the show.

The new rules are designed to "protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

What is Love Island contestant Aaron looking for in a partner?

Fans will have to wait until David walks into the villa to learn more about his criteria for a potential partner, but we do know why David thinks he's a good catch.

Talking to ITV about why someone would want to date him, David hardly held back, saying: "I’m loyal, honest, great at communication and self-awareness so when it comes to dealing with obstacles and adversity in a relationship, I’m able to talk openly about how I feel to try and work around things."

He added: "I think the key to any good relationship is being content in yourself and I’m very happy in myself and who I am. I’m also very good looking, obviously!"

Talking about his time on Love Island Australia and what he learnt, he added: "In terms of dating, I’ve learnt that it’s not always what meets the eye. Attraction is one thing, but making a connection and being able to build something with somebody is another."

He continued: "When I was in the Love Island Australia Villa, I didn’t open myself up to other opportunities that I could’ve possibly had. This time round I want to be testing the waters by being open-minded and giving everyone a chance. In terms of my experience in the previous Villa, I went in there wanting to be myself and I can truly say I felt comfortable in myself in every way so I’d never change it."

Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.