However, only three Casa Amor cast members made it back into the main villa and one of them was Maxwell Samuda – the 23-year-old finance student who's currently coupled up with Olivia Hawkins .

In typical Love Island fashion, season 9 properly upped the ante with the arrival of Casa Amor as the line-up put in the work to make connections and in some cases, the sparks really did fly.

The singleton has only been on the show for just over a week and has already made an impact, turning Olivia's head away from Kai Fagan, but with Movie Night kicking off during this evening's episode, he might just get caught up in the fiery feud between Olivia and Kai.

Here's everything you need to know about the Casa Amor arrival.

Maxwell Samuda – key facts

Age: 23

Job: Finance student and restaurant host

From: London

Instagram: @maxwells_16

Coupled up with: Olivia Hawkins

Why did Maxwell want to take part in Love Island?

On why he was excited to enter the show for Casa Amor, the student said that he wanted to meet new people and "enjoy the experience".

He added: "I’ll definitely speak my mind, I won’t be afraid to go after what I want or tell it as it is."

Is Maxwell on Instagram?

ITV

Maxwell is on Instagram, where his profile @maxwells_16 currently boasts just over 6,000 followers.

He tends to post pics of himself with friends, on holiday and a few cheeky selfies.

What is Maxwell looking for in a partner?

Maxwell revealed that he's always looking for "kindness and honesty".

As for which islanders he had his eye on ahead of entering Casa Amor, Maxwell listed Samie Elishi as his number one.

"She keeps it real and she seems like she's not afraid to speak her mind," he added. While Maxwell didn't go for Samie in the end, you could say those traits apply to Olivia – although Kai would probably say otherwise for the first part...

