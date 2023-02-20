Over the last few seasons, the islanders have been given the chance to catch up on what they've missed whilst away at Casa Amor, whether it's a shady conversation that's taken place behind their back or kisses and cuddles that a certain islander failed to disclose when back in their couple.

As we enter the sixth week of Love Island 's 2023 winter season, there's only one question on fans' minds: when is the Movie Night episode making its cinematic debut?

With Will Young and Tom Clare finally back in their girls' good books after admitting to their Casa Amor indiscretions, it may only take a few showings of Love Island's annual Mad Movies to change Jessie Wynter and Samie Elishi's minds.

Meanwhile, Tanya Manhenga's relationship with Shaq Muhammad could be over for good if her Casa Amor antics with Martin Akinola air, while we'd be surprised if the producers didn't show Olivia Hawkins forgetting Kai Fagan's name.

But when will Movie Night return to Love Island, and will it be back at all? Here's everything we know so far.

When is Movie Night?

ITV2 is yet to confirm when Love Island's annual Movie Night will be taking place – or even whether it's happening at all.

However, the revealing challenge has become an annual tradition since being first introduced in season 7.

Looking at previous seasons, Movie Night – also known as Mad Movies – has typically taken place in week 6 of the series, roughly a week after the Casa Amor recoupling.

In season 7, Mad Movies aired in episode 39, seven days after the boys and girls reunited after Casa Amor, while season 8's Mad Movies aired in episode 40, which was nine days after Casa Amor's recoupling.

We therefore predict that Movie Night will be airing this week, either on Friday 24th February or Sunday 27th February.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Love Island's Movie Night?

Love Island's Movie Night – officially named Mad Movies – has become a tradition on the ITV2 show over the last few years, with the islanders sitting down to watch clips from earlier in the season.

From season 7 onwards, the islanders have taken part in Mad Movies with the girls taking on the boys in a pub quiz challenge. The team that guesses an answer correctly gets to select a movie from the opposite group's list, with the clips usually revealing what someone got up to at Casa Amor or what an islander has said about someone else behind their back.

In previous years, the most shocking Mad Movies clips have included season 7's Jake Cornish admitting that he doesn't want to "rip [Liberty Poole's] clothes off" as well as last year's winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu touching George Tasker in bed at Casa Amor.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.