A new cohort of genetically-blessed singletons will be flying out to Cape Town, South Africa, where they’ll be hoping to meet someone who is their type on paper (and crossing their fingers that they don’t get mugged off).

Brace yourselves for more coupling up, more catchphrases and more cut-out swimming cossies: Love Island will be back on our screens this month for another winter edition.

This time around, Maya Jama will be on presenting duties, taking over from former host Laura Whitmore - but who are the new islanders who we’ll be rooting for over the coming weeks?

Joining the likes of student Tanya Manhenga, PE teacher Kai Fagan and financial advisor Ron Hall will be Will Young.

No, ITV haven’t signed the Pop Idol winner to appear on the show - this Will Young is a 23-year-old farmer who lives in Buckinghamshire, and has already built up a pretty impressive social media following thanks to his TikTok videos about rural life.

Love Island contestant Will Young. ITV

Will is a fan of Sir David Attenborough, naming him as the star he’d most like to see appear in a film of his own life. “Imagine hearing his calming voice talking while he’s feeding the animals, his top off, some short shorts… he would rock it,” he says. Do we have a joker in our midst?

Here’s what you need to know about Will before he makes his Love Island debut.

Will Young – key facts

Age: 23

Job: Farmer

Instagram: @farmer_will_

Why did Will want to take part in Love Island?

The demands of his rural lifestyle have meant that Will has struggled to balance his personal life with his work responsibilities, so he’s hoping that his stint in the villa will give him the opportunity to focus on romance.

“Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work,” he admits. “Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

Is Will on Instagram?

You can follow Will on Instagram on @farmer_will_, where his videos showing him shearing sheep and posing with his very sweet pet lamb have earned him 116,000 followers.

He’s even more popular over on TikTok, where he uses the handle @farmerwill_ and has managed to clock up 1.1 million followers.

However, Will’s social media accounts will be going quiet while he’s in the villa, as new Love Island duty of care rules mean that contestants have to pause posting while appearing on the show.

This new measure is designed to "protect both the islanders and their families from the adverse effects of social media".

What is Will looking for in a partner?

Will Young on Love Island. ITV

We’ll have to wait until Will walks into the villa to learn more about his criteria for a potential partner, but we do know that he’s a fan of meditation after learning about it from a former date, so any future love interests might want to take note.

“Every night I light a candle and meditate for 20-25 minutes,” he says. “A girl I was seeing told me to meditate, I tried it and loved it. I stopped seeing her and carried on meditating! It’s a nice way to self reflect, taking a minute on my day/week. It’s really nice and sets me up for a nice sleep.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm.

