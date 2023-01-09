Now, we have our first look at the all-new, stunning villa that the islanders will be entering, which is replete with all the usual rooms and extras that we have come to expect by now.

The 2023 winter season of Love Island is only a week away, with this new outing of the reality series taking place in a brand-new South African villa.

The photos give us a look at both the inside and outside of the new villa, which includes a bar with the words "Eat, Sleep, Crack on, Repeat" attached to it in neon.

While the summer seasons of the reality series have traditional taken place in a villa in Mallorca, 2020's winter season also took place in South Africa. However, this is not the same villa that the previous season was filmed in.

The Love Island winter villa 2023. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Along with this new look at the villa, the first contestants to be joining the show this year have also been unveiled, including a farmer, an airport security officer and a ring girl and actress.

The Love Island winter villa 2023. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

The new villa isn't the only change-up fans can expect for this year's Love Island, too. There will also be a new host, with Maya Jama filling the role which was left by Laura Whitmore after last year's summer season.

The Love Island winter villa 2023. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Jama will be on hand to oversee both the winter and summer seasons this year, with this being the first year to ever include two full instalments of the hit show.

In a recent interview ahead of the new season, Jama said that her age may have been a factor in her not getting the hosting job until now.

She explained: “I think I’ve always been in their eye line, but I was super young when the presenter shifts were happening in the past. They knew about me but I was always a bit too young, and obviously, there were previous hosts anyway."

Winter Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX on Monday 16th January 2023 at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

